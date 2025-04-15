Darts results: Damon Heta wins his first PDC title of the 2025 season

Heta defeated in-form Nathan Aspinall 8-6 in the final to take his PDC career title tally to 11, almost eight months on from his last silverware.

The Australian number one - who had not gone beyond the quarter-finals of a PDC event in 2025 - moves up one place to seventh on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I didn't know when my next win was coming, so I'm really stoked to win today," said Heta.

"For some reason in darts you sometimes get wins when you're not playing great and don't get what you deserve when you are playing well.

"I've been working on a few things to do with my darts set-up, I'm looking for those one per cents to take my game to the next level.

"I'm a hard worker, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully turn up at the big events and get my rewards."

Heta began the day with wins over Adam Hunt, Berry van Peer and Andy Baetens to reach the last 16, where he overcame Jermaine Wattimena to seal a fourth quarter-final berth of the year.

The 37-year-old defeated Karel Sedlacek and Andrew Gilding in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively, before getting the better of Aspinall in the final.

Aspinall, winner of Premier League Night Ten in Manchester last Thursday, beat Jonny Clayton, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Jonny Clayton on his way to a first Players Championship event final since August 2022.

Players Championship 13 also saw Wessel Nijman hit a nine-dart finish in his 6-0 first round win over Rob Owen, while Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price suffered first and second round defeats respectively.

2025 Players Championship 14 results

Last 16

Martin Lukeman 6-3 Leon Weber

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Martin Schindler 6-4 Mike De Decker

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Josh Rock

Damon Heta 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Andrew Gilding 6-5 Gian van Veen

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Martin Lukeman

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Martin Schindler

Damon Heta 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Semi-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 7-4 Jonny Clayton

Damon Heta 7-2 Andrew Gilding

Final

Damon Heta 8-6 Nathan Aspinall

