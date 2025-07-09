Darts results: Damon Heta edges out Stephen Bunting in thrilling Players Championship 20 final

Damon Heta secured his second ranking title of the campaign with a thrilling 8-7 victory over Stephen Bunting in Tuesday’s Players Championship 20 final.
The Australian number one defied a stirring fightback from Bunting to pocket the £15,000 top prize at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena, having led 7-4 at one stage.
Bunting followed up a brilliant 130 finish with legs of 11 and 15 darts to force a last-leg shoot-out, but Heta kept his cool in the decider to clinch his ninth Players Championship title.
“To get the win today is a massive confidence boost,” admitted Heta, who subsequently moves up to ninth place on the PDC's Werner Rankings Ladder.
“Stephen showed his class there, but I knew I had the throw in the last leg, and I’m really excited that I got the win today.
“I know I’m hitting the heights, and that’s where I need to be. It’s just a matter of taking my opportunities, and I was able to do that today.”
Heta breezed through to the semi-finals in emphatic style, conceding just ten legs in wins over Patrick Geeraets, Ted Evetts, Bradley Brooks, Madars Razma and Daryl Gurney respectively.
The former World Cup champion then powered in a sensational 109 average in his semi-final success against Gerwyn Price, before edging out Bunting in a captivating affair.
Bunting had earlier produced a magnificent comeback in his semi-final victory against Rob Cross, overturning a 6-2 deficit with a brilliant five-leg spell, which also featured a nine-dart finish.
The world number four – a runner-up at last weekend’s Poland Darts Masters – also recorded averages of 103, 101 and 108 to defeat Cam Crabtree, Haupai Puha and Danny Noppert earlier in the day.
Cross, meanwhile, was left to rue missing four match darts for a 7-2 victory against Bunting, despite landing a quartet of ton-topping averages in his run to the semi-finals.
This included a superb 109.81 in his quarter-final win over Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion Josh Rock, who averaged 108.89 in defeat.
Cross later succumbed in the last four alongside newly crowned Poland Darts Masters champion Price, who fell just short in his bid for back-to-back titles.
The Welshman saw off the likes of Dirk van Duijvenbode and Dom Taylor in his run to the semi-finals, before winning through a high-quality affair against his World Cup partner Clayton in the last eight.
Clayton was joined in the quarter-finals by former European Champion Ross Smith and Northern Ireland’s World Cup champions Daryl Gurney and Rock.
Rock continued his rich vein of form with a series of sparkling displays in Leicester, landing a nine-darter and averaging north of 109 in his opening round demolition of Sebastian Bialecki.
Bunting and Rock’s nine-dart exploits were matched by emerging German Leon Weber, who also achieved perfection in his first round victory against Poland’s Tytus Kanik.
However, former World Youth Champion Bradley Brooks produced the performance of the afternoon in the East Midlands, averaging a staggering 117.49 to deny Callan Rydz in round one.
This week’s ProTour double-header will conclude with Players Championship 21 on Wednesday, as the race for Betfred World Matchplay qualification reaches its climax.
Ryan Joyce currently occupies the final provisional place in the 32-player field, with 2022/23 World Champion Michael Smith facing a major fight to preserve his hopes of qualification.
Smith must reach at least the semi-finals of Wednesday’s event to keep his Blackpool hopes alive, with Poland’s number one Krzysztof Ratajski and European Champion Ritchie Edhouse also amongst the chasing pack.
2025 Players Championship 20
Last 16
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Dom Taylor
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Damon Heta 6-3 Madars Razma
- Daryl Gurney 6-4 Chris Dobey
- Stephen Bunting 6-3 Danny Noppert
- Ross Smith 6-4 Owen Bates
- Rob Cross 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Josh Rock 6-3 Keane Barry
Quarter-Finals
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Damon Heta 6-1 Daryl Gurney
- Stephen Bunting 6-1 Ross Smith
- Rob Cross 6-5 Josh Rock
Semi-Finals
- Damon Heta 7-5 Gerwyn Price
- Stephen Bunting 7-6 Rob Cross
Final
- Damon Heta 8-7 Stephen Bunting
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds