Darts results: Damon Heta edges out Stephen Bunting in thrilling Players Championship 20 final

Damon Heta secured his second ranking title of the campaign with a thrilling 8-7 victory over Stephen Bunting in Tuesday’s Players Championship 20 final.

The Australian number one defied a stirring fightback from Bunting to pocket the £15,000 top prize at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena, having led 7-4 at one stage. Bunting followed up a brilliant 130 finish with legs of 11 and 15 darts to force a last-leg shoot-out, but Heta kept his cool in the decider to clinch his ninth Players Championship title. “To get the win today is a massive confidence boost,” admitted Heta, who subsequently moves up to ninth place on the PDC's Werner Rankings Ladder.

“Stephen showed his class there, but I knew I had the throw in the last leg, and I’m really excited that I got the win today. “I know I’m hitting the heights, and that’s where I need to be. It’s just a matter of taking my opportunities, and I was able to do that today.” Heta breezed through to the semi-finals in emphatic style, conceding just ten legs in wins over Patrick Geeraets, Ted Evetts, Bradley Brooks, Madars Razma and Daryl Gurney respectively. The former World Cup champion then powered in a sensational 109 average in his semi-final success against Gerwyn Price, before edging out Bunting in a captivating affair. Bunting had earlier produced a magnificent comeback in his semi-final victory against Rob Cross, overturning a 6-2 deficit with a brilliant five-leg spell, which also featured a nine-dart finish.