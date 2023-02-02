Sporting Life
Chris Dobey
Chris Dobey

Darts results: Chris Dobey wins the opening night of the Premier League with a stunning 160 checkout against Michael van Gerwen

By Sporting Life
23:39 · THU February 02, 2023

Chris Dobey stunned Michael van Gerwen with a 160 checkout in a deciding leg to win the opening night of the new Cazoo Premier League Darts season in Belfast.

The tournament debutant, who earned his spot in the line-up thanks to winning his maiden major title at the Masters on Sunday, began the night by defying Peter Wright's 104 average in a 6-3 victory before a hard-fought 6-4 triumph over Nathan Aspinall saw him reach the final.

Van Gerwen was the clear favourite having beaten world champion Michael Smith with a 102 average before posting a mark of 106 in a 6-4 defeat of Dimitri Van den Bergh, but Dobey had other ideas.

A magnificent 170 checkout in the second leg restored early parity and he soon found himself 3-1 up against the defending champion.

MVG battled back to level at 3-3 and the next four legs were shared as a gripping encounter went the distance.

Dobey had the throw and made it count with a blockbuster 160 finish to send the Belfast crowd wild and take maximum points on a dream 'Hollywood' debut.

"I'm living the dream," said a delighted Dobey. "The 160 checkout had to go because Michael was waiting on 127 and he's well capable of taking that out.

"Michael has got a great record against me, and it gets in your head but I knew I could do it after beating him on TV for the first time at the European Championship.

"I know what I can do, and right now my confidence is sky high. I felt that I deserved my place in the tournament, I didn't have anything to prove to myself but I think I've proved a few people wrong tonight.

"I'm getting a taste of it now and I love it. I want to be here all the time."

Elsewhere, semi-finalists Aspinall and Van den Bergh leave Belfast with two points apiece thanks to quarter-final wins over Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton respectively.

The Premier League Darts table
The Premier League Darts table

Premier League Darts 2023: Night one results

Night 1, Thursday February 2
The SSE Arena, Belfast
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Jonny Clayton
  • Michael Smith 3-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Peter Wright 3-6 Chris Dobey
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Gerwyn Price

SEMI-FINALS

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • Chris Dobey 6-4 Gerwyn Price

FINAL

  • Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Chris Dobey

CLICK HERE FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS FIXTURES!

