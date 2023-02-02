The tournament debutant, who earned his spot in the line-up thanks to winning his maiden major title at the Masters on Sunday, began the night by defying Peter Wright's 104 average in a 6-3 victory before a hard-fought 6-4 triumph over Nathan Aspinall saw him reach the final.

Van Gerwen was the clear favourite having beaten world champion Michael Smith with a 102 average before posting a mark of 106 in a 6-4 defeat of Dimitri Van den Bergh, but Dobey had other ideas.

A magnificent 170 checkout in the second leg restored early parity and he soon found himself 3-1 up against the defending champion.

MVG battled back to level at 3-3 and the next four legs were shared as a gripping encounter went the distance.

Dobey had the throw and made it count with a blockbuster 160 finish to send the Belfast crowd wild and take maximum points on a dream 'Hollywood' debut.