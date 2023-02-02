Chris Dobey stunned Michael van Gerwen with a 160 checkout in a deciding leg to win the opening night of the new Cazoo Premier League Darts season in Belfast.
The tournament debutant, who earned his spot in the line-up thanks to winning his maiden major title at the Masters on Sunday, began the night by defying Peter Wright's 104 average in a 6-3 victory before a hard-fought 6-4 triumph over Nathan Aspinall saw him reach the final.
Van Gerwen was the clear favourite having beaten world champion Michael Smith with a 102 average before posting a mark of 106 in a 6-4 defeat of Dimitri Van den Bergh, but Dobey had other ideas.
A magnificent 170 checkout in the second leg restored early parity and he soon found himself 3-1 up against the defending champion.
MVG battled back to level at 3-3 and the next four legs were shared as a gripping encounter went the distance.
Dobey had the throw and made it count with a blockbuster 160 finish to send the Belfast crowd wild and take maximum points on a dream 'Hollywood' debut.
"I'm living the dream," said a delighted Dobey. "The 160 checkout had to go because Michael was waiting on 127 and he's well capable of taking that out.
"Michael has got a great record against me, and it gets in your head but I knew I could do it after beating him on TV for the first time at the European Championship.
"I know what I can do, and right now my confidence is sky high. I felt that I deserved my place in the tournament, I didn't have anything to prove to myself but I think I've proved a few people wrong tonight.
"I'm getting a taste of it now and I love it. I want to be here all the time."
Elsewhere, semi-finalists Aspinall and Van den Bergh leave Belfast with two points apiece thanks to quarter-final wins over Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton respectively.
Night 1, Thursday February 2
The SSE Arena, Belfast
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
