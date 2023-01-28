“I’ve got a lot of confidence following the World Championship, especially getting over the line against Rob [Cross and Gary [Anderson] and hopefully I can continue this form.”

“I’ve been playing really well in practice, but there’s been a bit of a break since the World Championship, so I was delighted with that tonight.

“That 125 checkout changed the game. Joe was on top early doors, but then my scoring came alive,” said Dobey, who now plays fifth seed Luke Humphries for a place in the last eight.

Cullen replied with a nerveless 108 skin-saver to preserve his hopes, only to miss one dart at tops to force a decider, as Bedlington thrower Dobey kept his cool to clinch a 6-4 win.

Dobey, a quarter-finalist at the Cazoo World Darts Championship, followed up a magnificent Bull, 25, Bull 125 checkout to lead 4-3, which he followed with a 12-dart hold to move to the brink of victory.

The opening night of this year’s showpiece saw eight first round ties take place at the Marshall Arena on Friday, as Dobey produced a classy display to curtail Cullen’s title defence.

BULL-25-BULL! Absolutely SENSATIONAL stuff from Dobey, taking out a huge 125 finish to lead Cullen 4-3 and he's marching toward the second round here! The reigning champion in trouble...

Flying start for Flying Scotsman

Gary Anderson marked his first appearance of 2023 with victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh, running out a 6-4 winner to set up a clash against Rob Cross in a battle of the former world champions.

The Scot fired in six maximums in an entertaining affair against Van den Bergh, who threatened an unlikely comeback courtesy of a stunning 136 combination in leg seven.

The pair missed 33 darts at double between them in a topsy-turvy affair, but after the Belgian spurned three darts to force a decider, Anderson nailed double 16 to wrap up proceedings.

“I’ve been putting in so much practice in with Ryan [Searle] and I have been playing really well,” reflected Anderson, a Masters runner-up in 2017.

“The doubles tonight were a little bit shaky, but I’m starting to enjoy the game again and that’s the main thing.

“It’s a fresh start for me this year. I’m looking forward to playing again and there’s no pressure on me, so whatever happens, happens.”

Former champions Wade and Jonny Clayton will lock horns for a place in Sunday’s quarter-finals, after 2014 winner Wade produced a fine display to dispatch Callan Rydz 6-2.

Rydz drew first blood with a clinical 116 combination, but Wade responded by winning six of the next seven legs, averaging 98 and converting six of his eight attempts at double.

“I know what I’m capable of. I’ve been there and done it, but talk is cheap and I need to start performing,” admitted Wade, an ever-present at the Masters.

“I’ve been practising really hard and I’m feeling motivated for the first time in about 18 months.

“I’ve been lazy and people around me have been working harder, but when I am dedicated and serious, I believe I’m one of the best players in the world.”

Smith survives

Ross Smith survived two match darts in his deciding-leg defeat of Damon Heta, to set up an enthralling last 16 tie against world champion Michael Smith, in a repeat of October’s European Championship final.

Masters debutant Smith opened with a maximum and converted a 130 outshot to enjoy the perfect start, before becoming embroiled in a real battle against World Cup winner Heta.

The Australian frittered away four darts to break throw in a crucial ninth leg, and he was left to rue missing two match darts at double ten in a nervy conclusion, as Smith held his nerve to prevail.

“I’m used to me and Damon having absolute belters and neither of us played well tonight, but a win is a win,” said European Champion Smith.

“I’ve got the opportunity to improve in my next game and I believe I will.

“Tomorrow will be extremely tough. Michael is world champion, he’s world number one, but there’s no pressure on me, I’m going to enjoy myself and I’m looking forward to it.”