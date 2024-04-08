Darts results: Chris Dobey beats Josh Rock in Players Championship final

Chris Dobey capped off a remarkable day of darts by overcoming Josh Rock to clinch Monday’s Players Championship 7 title in Leicester.

Dobey became the seventh different winner in as many Players Championship events in 2024, running out an 8-4 winner against Rock on a day which featured a trio of nine-dart finishes. The 33-year-old was one of three players to achieve perfection at the Mattioli Arena, before going on to register the second-highest average of his career in the semi-finals. Earlier in the day, Dobey also landed a spectacular 170 checkout to triumph in a second-round decider, and he didn’t look back from that point onwards, as he celebrated his fourth PDC title. Dobey eased past Vincent van der Voort in his opener, before surviving match darts to end Mike De Decker’s hopes in an astonishing decider – sealing victory with the big fish finish.

🗣️ "This year, it's been my aim to play well on the floor again!"



Hear from Chris Dobey after his success at #PC7, as he wins the title with a superb 8-4 victory over Josh Rock!

The Bedlington star then achieved perfection during his third round demolition of Mickey Mansell, before averaging 106.71 to deny a superb Kim Huybrechts in a high-quality last 16 tussle. In the quarter-finals, Dobey accounted for Daryl Gurney – who also landed a nine-darter earlier in the day – and a stunning 109.63 average propelled him to a 7-3 success against Ross Smith in the last four. This set up a showdown against former World Youth champion Rock, who made a bright start to establish a 3-1 cushion, despite a 108 checkout from Dobey in leg two. However, the former Masters champion came roaring back to pocket the £15,000 top prize, winning seven of the last eight legs to secure his third Players Championship crown.

Nine-darter delight Steve Beaton hit a nine-darter during his first round tie against James Hurrell

Daryl Gurney hit a nine-darter during his second round tie against Jeffrey de Graaf

Chris Dobey hit a nine-darter during his third round tie against Mickey Mansell