Cameron Menzies
Cameron Menzies

Darts results: Cameron Menzies wins PDC title tally and then vows to quit job to focus on darts

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Wed April 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Cameron Menzies claimed his second PDC ranking title at Players Championship 11 in Leicester on Tuesday, defeating Peter Wright in a high-quality final.

Menzies produced a stunning 107.25 average to run out an 8-3 winner in the all-Scottish final to double his title tally, just over five months on from his maiden ProTour title success.

Having come runner-up in two Players Championship event finals already in 2025, Menzies fine form was finally rewarded with a title at the Mattioli Arena.

"This means a lot to me because it proves the title I won last year wasn't by luck," said Menzies.

"I know how well I've been playing and I wouldn't have been disheartened if I hadn't won another title because my two previous years on tour have been nowhere near this standard.

"I'm leaving my job soon to take up darts full-time; I'm not as good as I'd like to be yet, but I'm heading in the right direction."

Menzies began the day with wins over Viktor Tingstrom, Connor Scutt and Steve Lennon, before seeing off Max Hopp in the last 16.

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist defeated Matthew Dennant in the last eight, before overcoming Niels Zonneveld to reach the final.

A magnificent 146 checkout from Menzies saw him open up a 4-1 lead over Wright, with the two-time World Champion unable to mount a comeback despite averaging 103.45.

Wright's wait for a first Players Championship title since February 2022 continues, though the veteran produced a string of impressive displays to reach the final, including a 105.88 average in a 7-5 semi-final win over Gary Anderson.

The first round of Players Championship 11 saw a number of high-profile early exits, with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price crashing out in the first round, while Luke Humphries exited in round two.

2025 Players Championship 11 results

Last 16

  • Adam Lipscombe 6-4 Wessel Nijman
  • Niels Zonneveld 6-2 William O'Connor
  • Matthew Dennant 6-3 Rob Owen
  • Cameron Menzies 6-4 Max Hopp
  • Gary Anderson 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Damon Heta 6-4 Luke Woodhouse
  • Josh Rock 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Peter Wright 6-4 Chris Dobey

Quarter-Finals

  • Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Adam Lipscombe
  • Cameron Menzies 6-2 Matthew Dennant
  • Gary Anderson 6-2 Damon Heta
  • Peter Wright 6-5 Josh Rock

Semi-Finals

  • Cameron Menzies 7-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • Peter Wright 7-5 Gary Anderson

Final

  • Cameron Menzies 8-3 Peter Wright

