Darts results: Cameron Menzies wins PDC title tally and then vows to quit job to focus on darts

Cameron Menzies claimed his second PDC ranking title at Players Championship 11 in Leicester on Tuesday, defeating Peter Wright in a high-quality final.
Menzies produced a stunning 107.25 average to run out an 8-3 winner in the all-Scottish final to double his title tally, just over five months on from his maiden ProTour title success.
Having come runner-up in two Players Championship event finals already in 2025, Menzies fine form was finally rewarded with a title at the Mattioli Arena.
"This means a lot to me because it proves the title I won last year wasn't by luck," said Menzies.
"I know how well I've been playing and I wouldn't have been disheartened if I hadn't won another title because my two previous years on tour have been nowhere near this standard.
"I'm leaving my job soon to take up darts full-time; I'm not as good as I'd like to be yet, but I'm heading in the right direction."
Menzies began the day with wins over Viktor Tingstrom, Connor Scutt and Steve Lennon, before seeing off Max Hopp in the last 16.
The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist defeated Matthew Dennant in the last eight, before overcoming Niels Zonneveld to reach the final.
A magnificent 146 checkout from Menzies saw him open up a 4-1 lead over Wright, with the two-time World Champion unable to mount a comeback despite averaging 103.45.
Wright's wait for a first Players Championship title since February 2022 continues, though the veteran produced a string of impressive displays to reach the final, including a 105.88 average in a 7-5 semi-final win over Gary Anderson.
The first round of Players Championship 11 saw a number of high-profile early exits, with Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price crashing out in the first round, while Luke Humphries exited in round two.
2025 Players Championship 11 results
Last 16
- Adam Lipscombe 6-4 Wessel Nijman
- Niels Zonneveld 6-2 William O'Connor
- Matthew Dennant 6-3 Rob Owen
- Cameron Menzies 6-4 Max Hopp
- Gary Anderson 6-2 Sebastian Bialecki
- Damon Heta 6-4 Luke Woodhouse
- Josh Rock 6-2 Ritchie Edhouse
- Peter Wright 6-4 Chris Dobey
Quarter-Finals
- Niels Zonneveld 6-1 Adam Lipscombe
- Cameron Menzies 6-2 Matthew Dennant
- Gary Anderson 6-2 Damon Heta
- Peter Wright 6-5 Josh Rock
Semi-Finals
- Cameron Menzies 7-2 Niels Zonneveld
- Peter Wright 7-5 Gary Anderson
Final
- Cameron Menzies 8-3 Peter Wright
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds