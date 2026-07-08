Darts results: Cameron Menzies wins his first PDC title of 2026 at Players Championship 23

The Scotsman, who had previously won two ProTour titles in Leicester back in 2024 and 2025, emerged through a 128-player field to take the £15,000 top prize at the Mattioli Arena.

The 37-year-old’s triumph also came with an added bonus by confirming his spot at the Betfred World Matchplay, which takes place in Blackpool later this month.

“It’s been a tough year, I was lucky… I think I needed that because I have struggled this year," conceded Menzies, who spoke honestly about his tribulations following an emotional day in Leicester.

"I never thought I’d win one of these again! I thought I was done, I made a mistake - I let my family and my friends down. It’s a moment that I have to accept.

“I genuinely thought [my] darts were spiralling because I was struggling.

“It hasn’t been my best performance, to even get to the quarter-finals I was buzzing - I think I’ve won one board final all year!

“I’m in a good place in life at the moment, when your home life is good - [your] darts are good”, expressed Menzies, who opened up on the benefits of having a life coach alongside the support he has received from back home.

The Blackpool-bound Scot began the afternoon with an impressive whitewash victory over Carl Sneyd - averaging north of 102 in the process.

Menzies then went on to beat Nathan Potter before winning another contest without reply, this time against Norway’s Cor Dekker.

From here, the Scottish star picked up a statement victory over Josh Rock, winning six straight legs to beat the Northern Irishman 6-3.

The World Cup semi-finalist then got the better of Charlie Manby before completing another thrilling comeback victory against Dave Chisnall to book his place in the final.

After enjoying a successful start to the contest, Menzies blew multiple chances to extend his lead to 4-1 over the Spaniard. Reyes eventually broke the Scotsman’s throw with a 20-darter - which momentarily got him back into the game.

However, Menzies responded brilliantly by winning legs in 12, 15 and 12 darts again to extend his lead to 6-2.

In a game of twists and turns, Reyes went on to reel off three legs on the spin before a ten-darter from Menzies - which put the Scot one leg away from the crown in the East Midlands.

From here, the Ayrshire ace took care of business - sealing an 8-5 victory over Reyes to win his first ranking title of 2026.

After stepping away from the oche for half of a decade, Reyes has enjoyed a successful return to the PDC ProTour.

The Spaniard's run in Leicester was the first time that he has reached a final in a PDC ranking event, which also follows up a trip to the quarter-finals back in May on the European Tour.

Reyes began the day with a routine 6-3 victory over Poland’s Filip Bereza, which was followed up with impressive victories over Callan Rydz and the number one seed Wessel Nijman.

Ready to make a statement, the 38-year-old then completed a whitewash victory over Willie O’Connor before dispatching Daniel Ayres and David Sharp to reach the final.

In Round One, ten seeds crashed out including the likes of Ross Smith, Gerwyn Price, Gian van Veen and Michael van Gerwen - with the latter losing to Ayres.

The Challenge Tour star enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals in Leicester after beating Van Gerwen, Thibault Tricole, Madars Razma and Yorick Hofkens.

The highest average of the day belonged to Kim Huybrechts, who produced a stellar performance in Round Three - averaging an impressive 106.33 in a 6-3 victory over Chris Dobey.

Elsewhere, Joe Cullen produced perfection in his clash against Jack Tweddell, although his exploits came in a losing cause, as Tweddell ran out a 6-3 winner against the former Masters champion.

The 2026 ProTour season continues tomorrow afternoon in Leicester as the race to qualify for the Betfred World Matchplay continues, with the likes of Damon Heta and Daryl Gurney fighting to confirm their spots whilst others remain in the hunt.

2026 Players Championship 23 results

Last 16

Cristo Reyes 6-0 William O'Connor

Daniel Ayres 6-4 Yorick Hofkens

David Sharp 6-3 Wesley Plaisier

Tom Sykes 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

Charlie Manby 6-3 Adam Warner

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Josh Rock

Christian Kist 6-4 Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Ryan Searle

Quarter-Finals

Cristo Reyes 6-4 Daniel Ayres

David Sharp 6-4 Tom Sykes

Cameron Menzies 6-2 Charlie Manby

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Christian Kist

Semi-Finals

Cristo Reyes 7-3 David Sharp

Cameron Menzies 7-5 Dave Chisnall

Final

Cameron Menzies 8-5 Cristo Reyes

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