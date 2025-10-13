Darts results: Beau Greaves stuns Luke Littler in epic encounter to reach the World Youth Championship final

The trailblazing three-time WDF Women's World Champion and two-time PDC Women's World Matchplay champion came up against Luke Littler in the semi-finals in Wigan and held her never in a deciding leg to pull off a sensational 6-5 victory.

Many darts fans questioned whether Littler, who won his seventh PDC major at the World Grand Prix on Sunday, should even be competing in this event having achieved so many historic feats in the senior ranks but at the age of 18, he's technically eligible until he's 24.

However, despite averaging 107, his plan was foiled by a breathtaking performance from Greaves as she averaged 105 and held her nerve in a deciding leg by taking out 84 with her opponent waiting on 32.