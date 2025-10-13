Darts results: Beau Greaves stuns Luke Littler in epic encounter to reach the World Youth Championship final

Beau Greaves underlined her star potential by taking the biggest scalp of them all as she booked her place in next month's PDC's World Youth Championship final.
The trailblazing three-time WDF Women's World Champion and two-time PDC Women's World Matchplay champion came up against Luke Littler in the semi-finals in Wigan and held her never in a deciding leg to pull off a sensational 6-5 victory.
Many darts fans questioned whether Littler, who won his seventh PDC major at the World Grand Prix on Sunday, should even be competing in this event having achieved so many historic feats in the senior ranks but at the age of 18, he's technically eligible until he's 24.
However, despite averaging 107, his plan was foiled by a breathtaking performance from Greaves as she averaged 105 and held her nerve in a deciding leg by taking out 84 with her opponent waiting on 32.
Greaves will now meet defending champion Gian van Veen in Minehead on November 23 where she'll bid to become the first female to win the PDC's world youth title.
It will be televised on ITV 4 and staged shortly before the climax of the Players Championship Finals.
More to follow...
