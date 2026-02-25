Darts results: Beau Greaves becomes the first woman to hit a nine-darter on the PDC Pro Tour

Beau Greaves made more history in her remarkable career by becoming the first woman to hit a nine-darter on the PDC Pro Tour.
The 22-year-old sensation from Doncaster achieved perfection during her clash against Mensur Suljovic in the second round of Wednesday's Players Championship 6 in Leicester.
Greaves, who is competing as a PDC Tour Card holder for the first time this year, went on to win 6-5 before bowing out to David Sharp 6-3 in round three.
She told the PDC afterwards: "I couldn't believe I'd hit it! I just about hit the treble 19 and then I was quite confident that the double 12 was going in.
"I couldn't stop smiling because I couldn't wait to tell my dad, even though I knew he'd be watching it.
"I've narrowly missed hitting one a few times to it was nice to finally hit one. It's nice to be the first woman to hit one on the PDC ProTour, I'm glad it was on the stream as well.
"It was hard to get back into the game after I'd hit it, I was shaking afterwards. It was nerve-wracking but I managed to get the win in the end.
"I'm enjoying my start to life on the PDC ProTour, I've been struggling in patches with a bit of tension in my throw, but I am playing well and enjoying it.
"You're playing the best players in the world so if you lose a game, it's just a case of your opponent playing better than you on the day.”
