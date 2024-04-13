Darts: Gerwyn Price gets off to winning start in hat-trick bid at NEO.bet International Darts Open

"Riesa has been good to me and fingers crossed it's going to be the same this weekend."

"I played alright I think," said Price. "Brendan was a bit off his game and I wasn't at my best, but I'll be a lot better tomorrow.

He will now compete for a fifth Riesa title, and a third in a row in the event, in Sunday's final stages following a solid 6-4 defeat of Northern Irish stalwart Dolan.

Welsh star Price has taken victory in Riesa for the past two years and also took European Tour glory at the WT Energiesysteme Arena in 2018 and 2019.

Price now plays Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko in Sunday afternoon's third round, after the 2023 German Darts Championship winner held his nerve to come from 5-4 down and edge out James Wade in a deciding leg.

Saturday's double session in Riesa featured a series of spectacular displays, led by Chris Dobey as Tuesday's Players Championship 8 winner targets back-to-back ranking titles.

Dobey was impressive in his 6-4 success against Krzysztof Ratajski, converting a spectacular 170 checkout and registering legs of 15, 12 15, 12, 10 and 14 darts to triumph with a 111.19 average.

Premier League star Aspinall, meanwhile, averaged 113.14 to complete a 6-2 demolition of Jonny Clayton in a repeat of last year's World Matchplay final.

Aspinall landed a brace of ton-plus checkouts and pinned six of his ten attempts at double to cap off an imperious performance.

German star Martin Schindler will now take on Richard Veenstra for a quarter-final spot after he delighted the Riesa crowd with a 6-3 defeat of former International Darts Open champion Joe Cullen, averaging 105 and landing six 180s in a fine display.

Veenstra's memorable weekend continued as he followed up a first round win over Andrew Gilding by dumping top seed Dave Chisnall out in Riesa as four straight legs sealed a 6-2 success.

World champion Luke Humphries, the German Darts Grand Prix winner a fortnight ago, opened his challenge for back-to-back European Tour wins with a 6-2 win over Jose de Sousa.

Humphries' power scoring saw him land six 180s which gave him the breathing space to miss 11 doubles, as the world number one progressed with an average of 99.65.

"I wasn't at my menacing best but I thought I played alright considering the [humid] conditions," said Humphries, who now plays Stephen Bunting. "We all have to deal with it.

"I was looking forward to another good reception from the crowd and I got it. Hopefully I can give them some good darts tomorrow."