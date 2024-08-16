Capitalising on the darts boom in the Luke Littler era and how to spot the next potential superstar

Imagine if you knew who would be the next biggest sports star before anyone else.

Your first thought may well be the discovery of Grays Sports Almanac in Back To The Future II that made Biff filthy rich and powerful, but while we all wait in hope for an old version of ourselves to turn up in a time machine, we have to make due with our intuition and research of emerging talent or diamonds in the rough. Luke Littler was 66/1 to win the World Championship at the start of the tournament last December and so nearly made a complete mockery of those odds when storming into the final with an incredible standard that he's continued to maintain into his maiden season as a PDC pro. The 17-year-old has incredibly managed to pick up a title every month of the season and has also fired in four nine-dart finishes to cement his status as the biggest star in the sport by quite some distance. WATCH: HOW MUCH MONEY TO PROS EARN?

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Those within the darting world have labelled him a 'generational talent' since bursting onto the scene at the Ally Pally and unless he suffers a dramatic fall from grace, then we'll probably never see him at 66/1 again for many years – if at all. Go back 12 months and there were clear signs and evidence of what he was capable of in youth events, the WDF Tour and in the Modus Super Series but it still felt a leap of faith to expect him to reproduce his best for the biggest stage of them all at the age of just 16. However it's not just punters who missed a profitable trick with Littler – and indeed with darts as a whole. Darts hitting the big time The Premier League champion's meteoric rise, which has also coincided with Luke Humphries further modernising the sport's image with his major-winning exploits, transcended popular culture in a way that's never been seen in darts before. The sport’s most successful player of all-time – Phil Taylor – had to win many world titles throughout the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a true household name in the sporting world, but Littler was hitting mainstream news headlines within the space of a few matches. The World Championship final between the then 16-year-old sensation and eventual winner Luke Humphries was the most watched non-football event in Sky Sports history with a total audience of 4.8 million and while he didn’t walk off with the trophy and the first prize of £500,000, his stardom and earning power was only just beginning. It wasn’t long before Littler became the first darts player to reach an Instagram following of over one million – which is over double of what his nearest rival Michael van Gerwen has despite the Dutchman winning titles at the highest level for over a decade – while he became a regular on primetime entertainment programmes such as the Jonathan Ross Show, where he was even asked to throw darts with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. WATCH: RANKING THE MAJOR WINNERS

RANKING THE BEST DARTS PLAYERS OF ALL TIME!

Interview opportunities and media relationships with Littler were quickly becoming harder and harder to come by as everyone wanted a piece of him. With top-level darts so heavily linked to Sky Sports over the past 30 years, the BBC hardly covered darts on TV, radio or online but even they quickly realised there was now a huge appetite for a sport that they’d previously overlooked. Ever since Littler created a media circus at the Alexandra Palace back in December, they’ve joined many other major news outlets in staying abreast of all the action on the PDC Tour in a bid for priceless traffic. Social media-wise, clips of his heroics are pure gold for influencers and mainstream content providers as they regularly go viral and earn the kind of engagement levels that another player would have to do something legendary to match. Then came Littler’s groundbreaking multi-million fashion deal with BoohooMAN. But just think what BoohooMAN would have paid if, hypothetically, they’d had their ear close to insiders in the world of darts who would have told them there was a teenager about to go viral in spectacular fashion? Fortunately for the clothing brand, Littler hasn’t stopped producing viral moments of magic darts in his debut season as a professional while he’s already won more titles than many top players have managed in their entire careers. He’s so often described as a ‘generational talent’ by those within darts and nobody is expecting his climb to slow down any time soon – but those now trying to get on board the Littler train have to accept a huge hike in ticket prices. To lift the lid on just how the landscape has changed so dramatically, we spoke to former major winner and regular Sporting Life columnist Paul Nicholson... Sponsoring a player "When you watch darts on TV, you’ll notice players have room for up to seven sponsors on their shirts. There will be two on the top right of the front, two on the top left, one on each sleeve and sometimes one on the back of their collar. However two of those are taken up by tournament sponsors that the PDC have arranged, with the other five being available for player sponsors. "The bottom right spot – from the TV viewer’s perspective - is seen as the prime advertising space and you can, for example, claim it for a whole year at a set price that won’t change until the contract is up for renewal. Sponsors can also look for availability on a tournament-by-tournament basis on players who don’t have all their slots filled up for a season. They can be as little as £500 from what I’ve heard. "If a brand had the foresight to get a spot on Littler’s shirt before last year’s World Championship, they still might have had to pay up to £10,000 given his management team would have expected him to make some kind of impact. My biggest deal was around the £10,000 mark for a year but that was after I’d won a major title and reached the world’s top 10. WATCH: HOW TO MAKE IT AS A PRO