BDO World Darts Championships 2020: Draws, schedule, results, Eurosport TV coverage & tickets

The 43rd staging of the BDO's major showpiece is over after a record-breaking climax at the Indio inside the O2, where Wayne Warren became the oldest darts world champion aged 57.

The Welshman's victory over compatriot Jim Williams meant he also became the fourth player from his country to lift the famous trophy after Leighton Rees, Richie Burnett and Mark Webster

Japan's Mikuru Suzuki also defended her ladies crown in the absence of Fallon Sherrock by defeating Lisa Ashton.

Here, you can look back on the tournament with all the results and round-ups, plus there's details of past winners.

BDO World Championships: 2020 results

MEN'S TOURNAMENT

Seedings in brackets

MEN'S TOURNAMENT

Seedings in brackets

FINAL (Best of 13 sets)

(5) Wayne Warren 7-4 Jim Williams (2)

SEMI FINALS (Best of 11 sets)

(9) Scott Mitchell 3-6 Wayne Warren (5)

(11) Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Jim Williams (2)

QUARTER FINALS (Best of 9 sets)

(16) Scott Waites 4-5 Scott Mitchell (9)

(5) Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman

(14) David Evans 3-5 Mario Vandenbogaerde (11)

Paul Hogan 1-5 Jim Williams (2)

THIRD ROUND (Best of 7 sets)

(1) Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites (16)

Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell (9)

(5) Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton (12)

Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel

(3) Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans (14)

Dennie Olde Kalter 1-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde (11)

(7) Martijn Kleermaker 1-4 Paul Hogan

(2) Jim Williams 4-0 Ryan Hogarth (15)

SECOND ROUND (Best of five sets)

(1) Wesley Harms 3-2 Andreas Harrysson

(16) Scott Waites 3-2 Martin Adams

(8) Willem Mandigers 1-3 Michael Unterbuchner

(9) Scott Mitchell 3-1 Leighton Bennett

(5) Wayne Warren 3-2 Justin Thompson

(12) Andy Hamilton 3-1 Darren Herewini

(4) Dave Parletti 2-3 Chris Landman

(13) Gary Robson 2-3 Ben Hazel

(3) Richard Veenstra 3-1 Justin Hood

(14) David Evans 3-2 Nick Fullwell

(6) Nick Kenny 2-3 Dennie Olde Kalter

(11) Mario Vandenbogaerde 3-0 Sebastian Steyer

(7) Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Gino Vos

(10) Adam Smith-Neale 0-3 Paul Hogan

(2) Jim Williams 3-2 Gary Stone

(15) Ryan Hogarth 3-1 Thibault Tricole

FIRST (PRELIMINARY) ROUND

Andreas Harrysson 3-2 John O’Shea

Justin Thompson 3-0 Scott Williams

Darren Herewini 3-1 Simon Stainton

Joe Chaney 2-3 Ben Hazel

Gabriel Pascaru 1-3 Justin Hood

David Cameron 1-3 Nick Fullwell

Paul Hogan 3-1 Brian Raman

Thibault Tricole 3-2 Ross Montgomery

WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

FINAL (Best of three sets)

(1) Lisa Ashton 0-3 Mikuru Suzuki (2)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

SEMI-FINALS (Best of three sets)

(1) Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond

(6) Beau Greaves 0-2 Mikuru Suzuki (2)

QUARTER-FINALS (Best of three sets)

(1) Lisa Ashton 2-0 Casey Gallagher

Corrine Hammond 2-0 Laura Turner

Beau Greaves 2-1 Aileen de Graaf

(2) Mikuru Suzuki 2-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova (7)

FIRST ROUND (Best of three sets)

(1) Lisa Ashton 2-0 Paula Jacklin

(8) Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher

Vicky Pruim 0-2 Corrine Hammond

(5) Deta Hedman 0-2 Laura Turner

(3) Aileen de Graaf 2-1 Kirsty Hutchinson

(6) Beau Greaves 2-0 Tori Kewish

(2) Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Maria O’Brien

(7) Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 Sharon Prins

BDO World Championships 2020: Daily schedule, results & round-ups

(P) denotes Preliminary Round

Women's event in italics

Saturday January 4

Afternoon Session (1pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Mario Vandenbogarde 3-0 Sebastian Steyer (R2)

Justin Thompson 3-0 Scott Williams (R1)

Vicky Pruim 0-2 Corrine Hammond (Best of 3 sets)

Dave Parletti 2-3 Chris Landman (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Darren Herewini 3-1 Simon Stainton (R1)

Beau Greaves 2-0 Tori Kewish (Best of 3 sets)

Thibault Tricole 3-2 Ross Montgomery (R1)

Jim Williams 3-2 Gary Stone (R2)

Sunday January 5

Afternoon Session (1pm)

First/Preliminary Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Wayne Warren 3-2 Justin Thompson (R2)

Joe Chaney 2-3 Ben Hazel (R1)

Aileen de Graaf 2-1 Kirsty Hutchinson (Best of 3 sets)

Willem Mandigers 1-3 Michael Unterbuchner (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Andreas Harryson 3-2 John O’Shea (R1)

Deta Hedman 0-2 Laura Turner (Best of 3 sets)

Paul Hogan 3-1 Brian Raman (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Gino Vos (R2)

Monday January 6

Afternoon Session (1pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Gabriel Pascaru 1-3 Justin Hood (R1)

David Cameron 1-3 Nick Fulwell (R1)

Wesley Harms 3-2 Andreas Harryson (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Andy Hamilton 3-1 Darren Herewini (R2)

Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Maria O’Brien (best of 3 sets)

Scott Waites (16) 3-2 Martin Adams (R2)

Adam Smith-Neale 0-3 Paul Hogan (R2)

Tuesday January 7

Afternoon Session (1pm)

First/Second (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

David Evans 3-2 Nick Fullwell (R2)

Nick Kenny 2-3 Dennie Olde Kalter (R1)

Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 Sharon Prins (best of 3 sets)

Richard Veenstra (3) 3-1 Justin Hood (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Gary Robson 2-3 Ben Hazel (R2)

Lisa Ashton 2-0 Paula Jacklin (best of 3 sets)

Scott Mitchell 3-1 Leighton Bennett (R2)

Ryan Hogarth 3-1 Thibault Tricole (R2)

Wednesday January 8

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton

Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher (best of 3 sets)

Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites

Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell

Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans

Thursday January 9

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Men's Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

Women's Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Corrine Hammond 2-0 Laura Turner

(2) Jim Williams 4-0 Ryan Hogarth

Aileen de Graaf 1-2 Beau Greaves

Evening Session (7pm)

Men's Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

Women's Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Lisa Ashton 2-0 Lorraine Winstanley (8)

Mikuru Suzuki 2-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Dennie Olde Kalter 1-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Martijn Kleermaker 1-4 Paul Hogan

Friday January 12

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Men's Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

Women's Semi-Finals (Best of 3 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman

Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond

David Evans 3-5 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Paul Hogan 1-5 Jim Williams

Beau Graves 1-2 Mikuru Suzuki

Scott Waites 4-5 Scott Mitchell

Saturday January 12

Afternoon Session (2pm)

Men's Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Scott Mitchell 3-6 Wayne Warren

Youth Final: Keane Barry 3-0 Leighton Bennett

Evening Session (7pm)

Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)

Women's Final (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Jim Williams

Lisa Ashton 0-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Sunday January 13

Evening Session (7pm)

Final (Best of 13 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Wayne Warren 7-4 Jim Williams

What TV channel is the BDO World Darts channel on and is it live?

Eurosport will televise all sessions of the World Championship live while Quest, which is available on freeview channel 37, will broadcast the afternoon sessions from Monday 7.

Both channels will televise the final live on Sunday January 14.

Click here for a full list of odds from Sky Bet

Prize money

The total prize fund was supposed to be £359,000 but that's now been reduced significantly due to poor ticket sales and reports suggest it'll now be in the region of £150,000. Further details have not been confirmed.

BDO World Championship history

THE MEN

The BDO World Darts Championship began in 1978, when Leighton Rees triumphed over a future three-time winner John Lowe.

The likes of Eric Bristow, Jocky Wilson, Keith Deller, Dennis Priestley and Phil Taylor got their hands on the famous trophy before the breakaway of the PDC in 1994.

Raymond van Barneveld became the second-most successful player in the competition's history behind five-time champion Bristow when lifting the trophy on four occasions between 1998 and 2005 before he eventually left to the PDC.

Glen Durrant matched Bristow's record of winning the title in three successive years thanks to his triumphs in 2017-2019 before moving to the PDC.

Martin 'Wolfie' Adams has also won it three times while Scott Waites and Ted Hankey are recent names to have become multiple winners.

Previous finals

1978: Leighton Rees 11-7 John Lowe (legs)

1979: John Lowe 5-0 Leighton Rees (sets from this year onwards)

1980: Eric Bristow 5-3 Bobby George

1981: Eric Bristow 5-3 John Lowe

1982: Jocky Wilson 5-3 John Lowe

1983: Keith Deller 6-5 Eric Bristow

1984: Eric Bristow 7-1 Dave Whitcombe

1985: Eric Bristow 6-2 John Lowe

1986: Eric Bristow 6-0 Dave Whitcombe

1987: John Lowe 6-4 Eric Bristow

1988: Bob Anderson 6-4 John Lowe

1989: Jocky Wilson 6-4 Eric Bristow

1990: Phil Taylor 6-1 Eric Bristow

1991: Dennis Priestley 6-0 Eric Bristow

1992: Phil Taylor 6-5 Mike Gregory

1993: John Lowe 6-3 Alan Warriner

1994: John Part 6-0 Bobby George

1995: Richie Burnett 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

1996: Steve Beaton 6-3 Richie Burnett

1997: Les Wallace 6-3 Marshall James

1998: Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Richie Burnett

1999: Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Ronnie Baxter

2000: Ted Hankey 6-0 Ronnie Baxter

2001: John Walton 6-2 Ted Hankey

2002: Tony David 6-4 Mervyn King

2003: Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Ritchie Davies

2004: Andy Fordham 6-3 Mervyn King

2005: Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Martin Adams

2006: Jelle Klaasen 7-5 Raymond van Barneveld

2007: Martin Adams 7-6 Phil Nixon

2008: Mark Webster 7-5 Simon Whitlock

2009: Ted Hankey 7-6 Tony O'Shea

2010: Martin Adams 7-5 Dave Chisnall

2011: Martin Adams 7-5 Dean Winstanley

2012: Christian Kist 7-5 Tony O'Shea

2013: Scott Waites 7-1 Tony O'Shea

2014: Stephen Bunting 7-4 Alan Norris

2015: Scott Mitchell 7-6 Martin Adams

2016: Scott Waites 7-1 Jeff Smith

2017: Glen Durrant 7-3 Danny Noppert

2018: Glen Durrant 7-6 Mark McGeeney

2019: Glen Durrant 7-3 Scott Waites

Most successful multiple male champions

Eric Bristow - 5

Raymond van Barneveld - 4

John Lowe - 3

Martin Adams - 3

Glen Durrant - 3

Ted Hankey - 2

Phil Taylor - 2

Scott Waites - 2

Jocky Wilson - 2

THE WOMEN

The women's World Championship was introduced in 2001, with Trina Gulliver beginning an era of dominance with seven successive titles before Russian sensation Anastasia Dobromyslova dethroned her.

Twelve months later Francis Hoenselaar gained revenge on Trina Gulliver for five previous final defeats by defeating her 2-1 but the Englishwoman bounced back with two more back-to-back titles.

Dobromyslova reminded the world of her talents in the next two editions as she lifted the trophy for the second and third times but the runner-up in 2013 - Lisa Ashton - would go one better a year later.

The Lancashire Rose has won four of the last five World Championships, with Gulliver edging out Deta Hedman for her 10th crown in 2016.

2001 Trina Gulliver 2–1 Mandy Solomons

2002 Trina Gulliver 2–1 Francis Hoenselaar

2003 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Anne Kirk

2004 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Francis Hoenselaar

2005 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Francis Hoenselaar

2006 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Francis Hoenselaar

2007 Trina Gulliver 2–1 Francis Hoenselaar

2008 Anastasia Dobromyslova 2–0 Trina Gulliver

2009 Francis Hoenselaar 2–1 Trina Gulliver

2010 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Rhian Edwards

2011 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Rhian Edwards

2012 Anastasia Dobromyslova 2–1 Deta Hedman

2013 Anastasia Dobromyslova 2–1 Lisa Ashton

2014 Lisa Ashton 3–2 Deta Hedman

2015 Lisa Ashton 3–1 Fallon Sherrock

2016 Trina Gulliver 3–2 Deta Hedman

2017 Lisa Ashton 3–0 Corrine Hammond

2018 Lisa Ashton 3–1 Anastasia Dobromyslova

2019 Mikuru Suzuki 3-0 Lorraine Winstanley

Most successful multiple female champions

Trina Gulliver - 10

Lisa Ashton - 4

Anastasia Dobromyslova - 3

Nine-dart finishes

There has only been one ever achieved at the BDO World Championship and that was way back in 1990 when Paul Lim managed it against Jack McKenna.