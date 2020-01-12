BDO World Darts Championships 2020: Draws, schedule, results, Eurosport TV coverage & tickets

The full results and round-ups from the 2020 BDO World Darts Championships, which took place from January 4-12 at the Indigo in the O2.
The 43rd staging of the BDO's major showpiece is over after a record-breaking climax at the Indio inside the O2, where Wayne Warren became the oldest darts world champion aged 57.
The Welshman's victory over compatriot Jim Williams meant he also became the fourth player from his country to lift the famous trophy after Leighton Rees, Richie Burnett and Mark Webster
Japan's Mikuru Suzuki also defended her ladies crown in the absence of Fallon Sherrock by defeating Lisa Ashton.
Here, you can look back on the tournament with all the results and round-ups, plus there's details of past winners.
BDO World Championships: 2020 results
- Scroll down for daily results
MEN'S TOURNAMENT
Seedings in brackets
FINAL (Best of 13 sets)
- (5) Wayne Warren 7-4 Jim Williams (2)
SEMI FINALS (Best of 11 sets)
- (9) Scott Mitchell 3-6 Wayne Warren (5)
- (11) Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Jim Williams (2)
QUARTER FINALS (Best of 9 sets)
- (16) Scott Waites 4-5 Scott Mitchell (9)
- (5) Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman
- (14) David Evans 3-5 Mario Vandenbogaerde (11)
- Paul Hogan 1-5 Jim Williams (2)
THIRD ROUND (Best of 7 sets)
- (1) Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites (16)
- Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell (9)
- (5) Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton (12)
- Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel
- (3) Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans (14)
- Dennie Olde Kalter 1-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde (11)
- (7) Martijn Kleermaker 1-4 Paul Hogan
- (2) Jim Williams 4-0 Ryan Hogarth (15)
SECOND ROUND (Best of five sets)
- (1) Wesley Harms 3-2 Andreas Harrysson
- (16) Scott Waites 3-2 Martin Adams
- (8) Willem Mandigers 1-3 Michael Unterbuchner
- (9) Scott Mitchell 3-1 Leighton Bennett
- (5) Wayne Warren 3-2 Justin Thompson
- (12) Andy Hamilton 3-1 Darren Herewini
- (4) Dave Parletti 2-3 Chris Landman
- (13) Gary Robson 2-3 Ben Hazel
- (3) Richard Veenstra 3-1 Justin Hood
- (14) David Evans 3-2 Nick Fullwell
- (6) Nick Kenny 2-3 Dennie Olde Kalter
- (11) Mario Vandenbogaerde 3-0 Sebastian Steyer
- (7) Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Gino Vos
- (10) Adam Smith-Neale 0-3 Paul Hogan
- (2) Jim Williams 3-2 Gary Stone
- (15) Ryan Hogarth 3-1 Thibault Tricole
FIRST (PRELIMINARY) ROUND
- Andreas Harrysson 3-2 John O’Shea
- Justin Thompson 3-0 Scott Williams
- Darren Herewini 3-1 Simon Stainton
- Joe Chaney 2-3 Ben Hazel
- Gabriel Pascaru 1-3 Justin Hood
- David Cameron 1-3 Nick Fullwell
- Paul Hogan 3-1 Brian Raman
- Thibault Tricole 3-2 Ross Montgomery
WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
FINAL (Best of three sets)
- (1) Lisa Ashton 0-3 Mikuru Suzuki (2)
SEMI-FINALS (Best of three sets)
- (1) Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond
- (6) Beau Greaves 0-2 Mikuru Suzuki (2)
QUARTER-FINALS (Best of three sets)
- (1) Lisa Ashton 2-0 Casey Gallagher
- Corrine Hammond 2-0 Laura Turner
- Beau Greaves 2-1 Aileen de Graaf
- (2) Mikuru Suzuki 2-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova (7)
FIRST ROUND (Best of three sets)
- (1) Lisa Ashton 2-0 Paula Jacklin
- (8) Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher
- Vicky Pruim 0-2 Corrine Hammond
- (5) Deta Hedman 0-2 Laura Turner
- (3) Aileen de Graaf 2-1 Kirsty Hutchinson
- (6) Beau Greaves 2-0 Tori Kewish
- (2) Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Maria O’Brien
- (7) Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 Sharon Prins
BDO World Championships 2020: Daily schedule, results & round-ups
(P) denotes Preliminary Round
Women's event in italics
Saturday January 4
Afternoon Session (1pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Mario Vandenbogarde 3-0 Sebastian Steyer (R2)
- Justin Thompson 3-0 Scott Williams (R1)
- Vicky Pruim 0-2 Corrine Hammond (Best of 3 sets)
- Dave Parletti 2-3 Chris Landman (R2)
Evening Session (7pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Darren Herewini 3-1 Simon Stainton (R1)
- Beau Greaves 2-0 Tori Kewish (Best of 3 sets)
- Thibault Tricole 3-2 Ross Montgomery (R1)
- Jim Williams 3-2 Gary Stone (R2)
Sunday January 5
Afternoon Session (1pm)
First/Preliminary Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Wayne Warren 3-2 Justin Thompson (R2)
- Joe Chaney 2-3 Ben Hazel (R1)
- Aileen de Graaf 2-1 Kirsty Hutchinson (Best of 3 sets)
- Willem Mandigers 1-3 Michael Unterbuchner (R2)
Evening Session (7pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Andreas Harryson 3-2 John O’Shea (R1)
- Deta Hedman 0-2 Laura Turner (Best of 3 sets)
- Paul Hogan 3-1 Brian Raman (R1)
- Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Gino Vos (R2)
Monday January 6
Afternoon Session (1pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- Gabriel Pascaru 1-3 Justin Hood (R1)
- David Cameron 1-3 Nick Fulwell (R1)
- Wesley Harms 3-2 Andreas Harryson (R2)
Evening Session (7pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Andy Hamilton 3-1 Darren Herewini (R2)
- Mikuru Suzuki 2-1 Maria O’Brien (best of 3 sets)
- Scott Waites (16) 3-2 Martin Adams (R2)
- Adam Smith-Neale 0-3 Paul Hogan (R2)
Tuesday January 7
Afternoon Session (1pm)
First/Second (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- David Evans 3-2 Nick Fullwell (R2)
- Nick Kenny 2-3 Dennie Olde Kalter (R1)
- Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 Sharon Prins (best of 3 sets)
- Richard Veenstra (3) 3-1 Justin Hood (R2)
Evening Session (7pm)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Gary Robson 2-3 Ben Hazel (R2)
- Lisa Ashton 2-0 Paula Jacklin (best of 3 sets)
- Scott Mitchell 3-1 Leighton Bennett (R2)
- Ryan Hogarth 3-1 Thibault Tricole (R2)
Wednesday January 8
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton
- Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher (best of 3 sets)
- Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites
- Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell
- Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans
Thursday January 9
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Men's Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
Women's Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- Corrine Hammond 2-0 Laura Turner
- (2) Jim Williams 4-0 Ryan Hogarth
- Aileen de Graaf 1-2 Beau Greaves
Evening Session (7pm)
Men's Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Women's Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Lisa Ashton 2-0 Lorraine Winstanley (8)
- Mikuru Suzuki 2-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova
- Dennie Olde Kalter 1-4 Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Martijn Kleermaker 1-4 Paul Hogan
Friday January 12
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Men's Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
Women's Semi-Finals (Best of 3 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman
- Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond
- David Evans 3-5 Mario Vandenbogaerde
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Paul Hogan 1-5 Jim Williams
- Beau Graves 1-2 Mikuru Suzuki
- Scott Waites 4-5 Scott Mitchell
Saturday January 12
Afternoon Session (2pm)
Men's Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- Scott Mitchell 3-6 Wayne Warren
- Youth Final: Keane Barry 3-0 Leighton Bennett
Evening Session (7pm)
Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)
Women's Final (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Jim Williams
- Lisa Ashton 0-3 Mikuru Suzuki
Sunday January 13
Evening Session (7pm)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport
- Wayne Warren 7-4 Jim Williams
What TV channel is the BDO World Darts channel on and is it live?
Eurosport will televise all sessions of the World Championship live while Quest, which is available on freeview channel 37, will broadcast the afternoon sessions from Monday 7.
Both channels will televise the final live on Sunday January 14.
Prize money
The total prize fund was supposed to be £359,000 but that's now been reduced significantly due to poor ticket sales and reports suggest it'll now be in the region of £150,000. Further details have not been confirmed.
Can I still buy tickets for the Indigo?
BDO World Championship history
THE MEN
The BDO World Darts Championship began in 1978, when Leighton Rees triumphed over a future three-time winner John Lowe.
The likes of Eric Bristow, Jocky Wilson, Keith Deller, Dennis Priestley and Phil Taylor got their hands on the famous trophy before the breakaway of the PDC in 1994.
Raymond van Barneveld became the second-most successful player in the competition's history behind five-time champion Bristow when lifting the trophy on four occasions between 1998 and 2005 before he eventually left to the PDC.
Glen Durrant matched Bristow's record of winning the title in three successive years thanks to his triumphs in 2017-2019 before moving to the PDC.
Martin 'Wolfie' Adams has also won it three times while Scott Waites and Ted Hankey are recent names to have become multiple winners.
Previous finals
- 1978: Leighton Rees 11-7 John Lowe (legs)
- 1979: John Lowe 5-0 Leighton Rees (sets from this year onwards)
- 1980: Eric Bristow 5-3 Bobby George
- 1981: Eric Bristow 5-3 John Lowe
- 1982: Jocky Wilson 5-3 John Lowe
- 1983: Keith Deller 6-5 Eric Bristow
- 1984: Eric Bristow 7-1 Dave Whitcombe
- 1985: Eric Bristow 6-2 John Lowe
- 1986: Eric Bristow 6-0 Dave Whitcombe
- 1987: John Lowe 6-4 Eric Bristow
- 1988: Bob Anderson 6-4 John Lowe
- 1989: Jocky Wilson 6-4 Eric Bristow
- 1990: Phil Taylor 6-1 Eric Bristow
- 1991: Dennis Priestley 6-0 Eric Bristow
- 1992: Phil Taylor 6-5 Mike Gregory
- 1993: John Lowe 6-3 Alan Warriner
- 1994: John Part 6-0 Bobby George
- 1995: Richie Burnett 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 1996: Steve Beaton 6-3 Richie Burnett
- 1997: Les Wallace 6-3 Marshall James
- 1998: Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Richie Burnett
- 1999: Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Ronnie Baxter
- 2000: Ted Hankey 6-0 Ronnie Baxter
- 2001: John Walton 6-2 Ted Hankey
- 2002: Tony David 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2003: Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 Ritchie Davies
- 2004: Andy Fordham 6-3 Mervyn King
- 2005: Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Martin Adams
- 2006: Jelle Klaasen 7-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2007: Martin Adams 7-6 Phil Nixon
- 2008: Mark Webster 7-5 Simon Whitlock
- 2009: Ted Hankey 7-6 Tony O'Shea
- 2010: Martin Adams 7-5 Dave Chisnall
- 2011: Martin Adams 7-5 Dean Winstanley
- 2012: Christian Kist 7-5 Tony O'Shea
- 2013: Scott Waites 7-1 Tony O'Shea
- 2014: Stephen Bunting 7-4 Alan Norris
- 2015: Scott Mitchell 7-6 Martin Adams
- 2016: Scott Waites 7-1 Jeff Smith
- 2017: Glen Durrant 7-3 Danny Noppert
- 2018: Glen Durrant 7-6 Mark McGeeney
- 2019: Glen Durrant 7-3 Scott Waites
Most successful multiple male champions
- Eric Bristow - 5
- Raymond van Barneveld - 4
- John Lowe - 3
- Martin Adams - 3
- Glen Durrant - 3
- Ted Hankey - 2
- Phil Taylor - 2
- Scott Waites - 2
- Jocky Wilson - 2
THE WOMEN
The women's World Championship was introduced in 2001, with Trina Gulliver beginning an era of dominance with seven successive titles before Russian sensation Anastasia Dobromyslova dethroned her.
Twelve months later Francis Hoenselaar gained revenge on Trina Gulliver for five previous final defeats by defeating her 2-1 but the Englishwoman bounced back with two more back-to-back titles.
Dobromyslova reminded the world of her talents in the next two editions as she lifted the trophy for the second and third times but the runner-up in 2013 - Lisa Ashton - would go one better a year later.
The Lancashire Rose has won four of the last five World Championships, with Gulliver edging out Deta Hedman for her 10th crown in 2016.
- 2001 Trina Gulliver 2–1 Mandy Solomons
- 2002 Trina Gulliver 2–1 Francis Hoenselaar
- 2003 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Anne Kirk
- 2004 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Francis Hoenselaar
- 2005 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Francis Hoenselaar
- 2006 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Francis Hoenselaar
- 2007 Trina Gulliver 2–1 Francis Hoenselaar
- 2008 Anastasia Dobromyslova 2–0 Trina Gulliver
- 2009 Francis Hoenselaar 2–1 Trina Gulliver
- 2010 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Rhian Edwards
- 2011 Trina Gulliver 2–0 Rhian Edwards
- 2012 Anastasia Dobromyslova 2–1 Deta Hedman
- 2013 Anastasia Dobromyslova 2–1 Lisa Ashton
- 2014 Lisa Ashton 3–2 Deta Hedman
- 2015 Lisa Ashton 3–1 Fallon Sherrock
- 2016 Trina Gulliver 3–2 Deta Hedman
- 2017 Lisa Ashton 3–0 Corrine Hammond
- 2018 Lisa Ashton 3–1 Anastasia Dobromyslova
- 2019 Mikuru Suzuki 3-0 Lorraine Winstanley
Most successful multiple female champions
- Trina Gulliver - 10
- Lisa Ashton - 4
- Anastasia Dobromyslova - 3
Nine-dart finishes
There has only been one ever achieved at the BDO World Championship and that was way back in 1990 when Paul Lim managed it against Jack McKenna.
100+ averages
There have been 21 occasions when a three-dart average of 100+ have been achieved in a match and the highest is still Raymond van Barneveld's 103.83 against John Walton in 2004.
Top five averages
- 103.83 Raymond van Barneveld (2004, Quarter-Final) v John Walton
- 102.63 Dennis Priestley (1993, 1st Round) v Jocky Wilson
- 101.67 Mervyn King (2002, Quarter-Final) v Raymond van Barneveld
- 101.55 Ted Hankey (1998, 1st Round) v Wayne Weening
- 101.40 Marko Pusa (2001, 2nd Round) v Jez Porter