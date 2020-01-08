BDO World Darts results: Scotty '2 Hotty' Waites beats number one seed

Darts
The BDO World Darts Championships is taking place at the Indigo
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
22:58 · January 08, 2020 · 3 min read

A review of Wednesday's action in the BDO World Championships where Scotty '2 Hotty' Waites beat the number one seed Wesley Harms.

EVENING SESSION

Former champion Scotty ‘2 Hotty’ Waites caused an upset in round three of the BDO World Championship on Wednesday night when coming back from a deficit to defeat number one seed Wesley Harms 4-2.

Harms was third favourite for the title pre-match and he was 2-0 up on the 2013 and 2016 champion Waites after two sets, but the Halifax man roared back to win the last four sets to stun the Dutchman.

Scott ‘Scotty Dog’ Mitchell cruised to an easy 4-0 victory against Michael Unterbuchner in the night’s second game, while Dave Evans beat Richard Veenstra 4-2 in the final game of the evening, a 146 checkout in the first leg of the final set putting him on his way.

AFTERNOON SESSION

Wayne Warren underlined his credentials for BDO World Championship glory as he swept aside former PDC star Andy Hamilton to reach the quarter-finals.

The Welshman, who was one of our Chris Hammer's pre-tournament tips at 28/1 each-way, cruised to a one-sided 4-1 victory as he matched his best ever run at the BDO's showpiece event.

Warren came into this tournament as the fifth seed following a superb season which saw him win the Antwerp Open and reach the finals of the England Open and England National Championships, and having scraped past Justin Thompson in his first match, he upped the ante against Hamilton.

The 57-year-old threw four 180s and averaged 92.69 while he was particularly impressive with his finishing as he pinned four 100+ checkouts of 108, 115, 102 and 138 throughout the contest.

Hamilton, who reached the PDC World Championship final in 2012, scored heavily with an average of 95.58 but wasn't as impressive as Warren on the doubles - apart from a purple patch of three legs in the second set after losing the opening two.

Chris Landman came from 3-1 down in sets to claim a thrilling 4-3 victory over Ben Hazel in the other men's match of the afternoon while Lorraine Winstanley completed the women's first round with a 2-0 win over Casey Gallagher.

Wednesday results & Thursday schedule

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT RESULTS & SCHEDULE

Wednesday January 8
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Wayne Warren 4-1 Andy Hamilton
  • Lorraine Winstanley 2-0 Casey Gallagher (best of 3 sets)
  • Chris Landman 4-3 Ben Hazel

Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport

  • Wesley Harms 2-4 Scott Waites
  • Michael Unterbuchner 0-4 Scott Mitchell
  • Richard Veenstra 2-4 David Evans

Thursday January 9
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Men's Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
Women's Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Men's Third Round match - TBC
  • Women's Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)
Men's Second Round (Best of 7 sets)
Women's Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport

  • Men's Third Round match - TBC
  • Women's Quarter-Finals

