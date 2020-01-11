BDO World Darts results: Lisa Ashton through to sixth world final

Darts
Lisa Ashton
Lisa Ashton
Sporting Life
Last Updated
January 11, 2020

A review of Friday's action at the BDO World Darts Championship, where Lisa Ashton booked a women's final date with defending champion Mikuru Suzuki.

It will be defending women's champion against four-time champion in the BDO World Championship final as Mikuru Suzuki ended 16-year-old Beau Greaves' dreams to book a date with Lisa Ashton on Saturday.

Suzuki extended her winning run at the event to seven straight wins as the Japanese star edged a tense match against teenage sensation Greaves 2-1 at the O2 to set-up a mouth-watering clash with Ashton.

Ashton earlier reached her sixth BDO World Championship final with a total demolition job against Corrine Hammond, winning all six legs in a 2-0 victory.

Ashton - who has won the title on each of the previous four occasions she's contested the final since losing to Anastasia Dobromyslova in 2013 - issued a statement of intent with a 13-dart leg to begin the match, and from there it was one-way traffic.

In fairness to Hammond, she scored well enough to be within striking distance in every leg, but only fleeting were her opportunities as an 84.28 average from Ashton was more than enough to progress.

In the men's quarter-finals, Wayne Warren threw a whopping 15 maximums and averaged 91.14 as he beat Chris Landman 5-3 to book his semi-final spot against former champion Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell came out on top against namesake Scott Waites in a superb quarter-final that just about wne this way 5-4 in a real ding-dong battle.

The game went late into the evening, which will have been great viewing for Warren, who was tipped by our Chris Hammer at 28/1 each-way pre-tournament, while he was sitting back relaxing watching the two Scotts take lumps out of each other.

Warren found himself 2-1 down early on, but took the fourth and fifth sets in deciding legs and that proved key to reaching the last four for the first time at the age of 57.

On the other side of the draw, Mario Vandenbogaerde edged to a 5-3 victory over David Evans in a match of fine margins.

The Belgian boasted the better average, but only by 0.11 of a point, and their top checkouts were 124 for Vandenbogaerde and 121 for Evans - there really was precious little in it.

In a sense that only made Vandenbogaerde's performance all the more impressive, as he reached the semi-finals on debut.

Friday Results & Weekend Schedule

Friday January 12
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Men's Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
Women's Semi-Finals (Best of 3 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Wayne Warren 5-3 Chris Landman
  • Lisa Ashton 2-0 Corrine Hammond
  • David Evans 3-5 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Eurosport

  • Paul Hogan 1-5 Jim Williams
  • Beau Graves 1-2 Mikuru Suzuki
  • Scott Waites 4-5 Scott Mitchell

Saturday January 12
Afternoon Session (2pm)
Men's Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
Women's Final (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Men's Semi-Final: Scott Mitchell v Wayne Warren

Evening Session (7pm)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport

  • Men's Semi-Final: Mario Vandenbogaerde v Jim Williams
  • Women's final: Lisa Ashton v Mikuru Suzuki

Sunday January 13
Evening Session (5pm)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Men's Final

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENTS RESULTS & SCHEDULE

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

