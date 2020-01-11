BDO World Darts results: Lisa Ashton through to sixth world final

It will be defending women's champion against four-time champion in the BDO World Championship final as Mikuru Suzuki ended 16-year-old Beau Greaves' dreams to book a date with Lisa Ashton on Saturday.

Suzuki extended her winning run at the event to seven straight wins as the Japanese star edged a tense match against teenage sensation Greaves 2-1 at the O2 to set-up a mouth-watering clash with Ashton.

Ashton earlier reached her sixth BDO World Championship final with a total demolition job against Corrine Hammond, winning all six legs in a 2-0 victory.

Ashton - who has won the title on each of the previous four occasions she's contested the final since losing to Anastasia Dobromyslova in 2013 - issued a statement of intent with a 13-dart leg to begin the match, and from there it was one-way traffic.

In fairness to Hammond, she scored well enough to be within striking distance in every leg, but only fleeting were her opportunities as an 84.28 average from Ashton was more than enough to progress.

In the men's quarter-finals, Wayne Warren threw a whopping 15 maximums and averaged 91.14 as he beat Chris Landman 5-3 to book his semi-final spot against former champion Scott Mitchell.

Mitchell came out on top against namesake Scott Waites in a superb quarter-final that just about wne this way 5-4 in a real ding-dong battle.

The game went late into the evening, which will have been great viewing for Warren, who was tipped by our Chris Hammer at 28/1 each-way pre-tournament, while he was sitting back relaxing watching the two Scotts take lumps out of each other.

Warren found himself 2-1 down early on, but took the fourth and fifth sets in deciding legs and that proved key to reaching the last four for the first time at the age of 57.