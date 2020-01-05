BDO World Darts results: Fourth seed Dave Parletti beaten by Chris Landman; Thibault Tricole edges Ross Montgomery

Thibault Tricole enjoyed a dream debut in the BDO World Championship as he saw off stalwart Ross Montgomery in an epic five-set match.

The Frenchman hit double eight for a 76 finish under immense pressure in a sudden-death leg, the pair having been impossible to separate at two sets all and five legs all. Tricole hit bullseye to earn the darts in the decider, but spent much of it on the back foot before pinning the match-winning double to add to Montgomery's World Championship woes. The Scotsman had suffered eight first-round exits in 12 visits to the Lakeside, and the switch in venue did not quite have the desired effect - despite a 92.59 average compared to 85.58 from Tricole.

🏆WINNER🏆



Thibault Tricole gets the job done in a sudden death leg against Ross Montgomery to secure victory on debut at the O2 Indigo. #BDODarts 📷Tip Top Pics @ProSportsImages pic.twitter.com/0VezNGhF2S — BDO Darts (@BDOdarts) January 4, 2020

Several times, Montgomery appeared set to complete the comeback, notably at the start of the final set only for Tricole to hit tops-tops to level the scores once more. Montgomery broke again with a brilliant 99 finish but missed tops for the match and that would be his final throw for it, as Tricole held his nerve knowing that his experienced opponent was waiting in the wings. It was an excellent effort from the rookie, who matched Montgomery's five 180s in a match which will surely be remembered as one of the best of the tournament when it ends next Sunday. For the Scot, however, this was hardly needed addition to the what-might-have-beens of his World Championship career, as he produced the highest average of the day only to fall at the first hurdle. At 57, it's unlikely now that one of the BDO's most consistent stalwarts will ever get the chance to clear the final one. Williams escapes Jim Williams was left to breathe a huge sigh of relief as the tournament favourite beat Gary Stone 6-4 in the final set of another marathon encounter which he won 3-2. The Welshman survived a match dart and several more moments of peril before forcing one last break of throw, almost sealing the match with a 121 finish but instead settling for double four at the second attempt. The BDO World Championship has been a favourites' playground in recent years, thanks to Stephen Bunting and Glen Durrant, but this was edge-of-the-seat stuff for those who piled in to last year's beaten semi-finalist at 7/2. In the end, a combination of bravery and fortune earned victory for Williams, Stone having missed tops for the upset and then several more darts for a late break of throw. Williams, who began the match with the first of seven 180s, averaged 85.34 but this wasn't so much about the numbers, more the darts thrown under pressure. And it may be a while before its impact is felt: was it the game that made a man of the jolly, or the first evidence that he's vulnerable? Perhaps he'll take heart from Peter Wright's PDC victory, earned only after he'd survived an early match dart. Nevertheless, this was not the introduction the man they call 'Quiff' had planned. Landman lands the upset Chris Landman won a day-one epic as he beat fourth seed Dave Parletti 3-2 to advance to the third round. The Dutchman took out 170 on his way to the first set, taking it from 2-1 down, and recovered from missing a string of darts for the match to run out a nervy 3-2 winner. This always had the look of a tricky opener for Parletti, who has enjoyed an excellent 2019, and so it proved as he became the first seeded player to exit the tournament.

👁️ Blink and you'll miss it! 🎯



🎣 Chris Landman catches the Big Fish in the BDO!



✅ He's also been among the 180s and averages over 90 as he threatens an upsetpic.twitter.com/sIuLO3TEuw — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 4, 2020

Parletti produced some excellent darts at the end of the third set, four 100-plus visits helping to keep his hopes alive, and when he levelled by taking a tense fourth set all the momentum was his. But Landman, who also bagged a 116 finish to go with the Big Fish, rediscovered his range and at last held throw when it mattered to win the final set in sudden death. "I'm very happy," said a relieved Landman. "When I'm in the flow I play good." Earlier, Mario Vandenbogaerde became the first player to triumph on the O2 Indigo stage as he beat Sebastian Steyer 3-0. The Belgian was a semi-finalist at the World Masters in October and produced a solid average of 88.98 on his way to a straightforward win. Justin Thompson, prolific in his native Australia, beat Scott Williams 3-0 in their preliminary encounter to earn a first-round meeting with fifth seed Wayne Warren. And Corrine Hammond kicked off the women's tournament with a 2-0 win against Vicky Pruim, who started with a bang but faded badly against an opponent with far more experience of the big stage.

Video element not supported Corrine Hammond on Fallon Sherrock: "She's been a media sensation"

Stars of the future take centre stage The evening session began with Darren Herewini beating Simon Stainton 3-1 in their preliminary encounter. On this evidence, Herewini will make life tough for former PDC regular and 12th seed Andy Hamilton in the next round, averaging 87.30 and only losing two legs on his own throw. The New Zealander was also ruthless when aiming at double throughout the early part of the match, keeping pressure on Stainton who, after winning the first set, quickly came to realise he was in for a serious test here. Perhaps he already knew it was coming, Herewini having won a hat-trick of titles to sign off an excellent 2019 campaign back home. "I love it - just to be a part of this... awesome atmosphere, can't get any better than this," declared a jubilant Herewini. "To get up on here, in front of a crowd like this, is phenomenal. All I wanted to do was get past the first round and try and progress from there. "These guys have just heard of me. I'm trying to be up there with them, just try and progress." Paul Nicholson, broadcasting for Eurosport, made clear his admiration for the youngster - who ranges from 33/1 to 66/1 for the title. "I think (he) is here to stay," declared Nicholson. "If he gets the right backing, I think he could make a name for himself." Nicholson is clearly just as taken with the potential of Beau Greaves, the Yorkshire teenager who saw off Australia's Tori Kewish 2-0, averaging 80.37, hitting a pair of maximums and taking out 120 en route to a convincing win. Not yet 16, Greaves appears destined for a bright future in the sport, and in the more immediate future could face third seed Aileen de Graaf in the second round of the women's tournament. "I've had a really good year, I'm just having a bit of fun and seeing how far I can get in this tournament," said Greaves.