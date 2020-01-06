BDO World Darts results: Wayne Warren beats Justin Thompson

However, Thomson rallied strongly to force a deciding set before Warren again took command, winning the first two legs of the fifth set and then closing out the match with a classy checkout of 120.

Thomson was fastest out of the traps but Warren soon found his feet, stamping his authority on the contest by winning the next two sets to put himself 2-1 in front and on the cusp of victory.

Warren was pushed all the way by Thomspon and needed a brilliant 120 checkout in the fifth and deciding set to finally book his place in the third round.

Wayne Warren kept his BDO World Championship hopes alive by overcoming stern resistance from Justin Thompson to win their second-round match 3-2.

In another tense affair, Ben Hazel just held off Joe Chaney to come out on top in a match that again went all the way.

Chaney kicked off proceedings with a fabulous checkout of 142 but Hazel held his nerve and fought back well to claim the opening set before quickly doubling his lead with more solid play.

However, just as an early finish appeared to be on the cards, Chaney found his groove to win the next two sets in fine style and take the match into a deciding set.

Hazel wasn't perturbed, though, keeping his cool to take out double 12 and finally end Chaney's brave fight.

Elsewhere, Michael Unterbuchner got the better of Willem Mandigers 3-1.

In the women's tournament, Aileen de Graaf edged past Kirsty Hutchinson 2-1 and she will next meet 15-year-old sensation Beau Greaves in the quarter-finals.

EVENING SESSION

John O’Shea was left to rue a number of missed opportunities as he crashed out at the hands of Andreas Harryson, the veteran eventually losing 3-2.

Harryson took out the opening set thanks to an excellent 121 checkout and the Swede doubled his lead when dominating set two.

O’Shea rallied by quickly winning the third set and when he somehow prevailed in a fourth set that was low on quality but full of drama, he would surely have fancied his chances of completing a fine comeback.

However, more mistakes from O'Shea in the fifth set left the door open for Harryson and he duly kept his cool to book his place in the second round.

The evening was much more straightforward for Paul Hogan who cruised past Brian Raman 3-1.

Hogan looked in good shape throughout, reeling off six maximums and a brilliant checkout of 158 as he set up a second-round meeting with 10th seed Adam Smith-Neale.

The last match on Sunday saw Martijn Kleermaker whitewash Gino Vos 3-0 in a particularly one-sided affair.

In the women's tournament our 40/1 each-way tip Laura Turner overcame Deta Hedman 2-0 to claim her first ever win at the World Championships.

Turner now advances to the quarter-finals to face Corrine Hammond.

Sunday results & Monday schedule

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Sunday January 5

Afternoon Session (1pm)

First/Preliminary Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Wayne Warren 3-2 Justin Thompson (R2)

Joe Chaney 2-3 Ben Hazel (R1)

Aileen de Graaf 2-1 Kirsty Hutchinson (Best of 3 sets)

Willem Mandigers 1-3 Michael Unterbuchner (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Andreas Harryson 3-2 John O’Shea (R1)

Deta Hedman 0-2 Laura Turner (Best of 3 sets)

Paul Hogan 3-1 Brian Raman (R1)

Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Gino Vos (R2)

Monday January 6

Afternoon Session (1pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Gabriel Pascaru v Justin Hood (R1)

David Cameron v Nick Fulwell (R1)

Wesley Harms v Andreas Harryson (R2)

Evening Session (7pm)

First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Andy Hamilton v Herewini/Stainton (R2)

Mikuru Suzuki v Maria O’Brien (best of 3 sets)

Scott Waites (16) v Martin Adams (R2)

Adam Smith-Neale v Paul Hogan (R2)

