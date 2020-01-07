BDO World Darts results: Scott Waites beats Martin Adams as Wesley Harms battles past Andreas Harryson

A review of Monday's action at the BDO World Darts Championships, as Scott Waites earned a meeting with top seed Wesley Harms.

EVENING SESSION Scott Waites and Martin Adams served up an encounter to bring back memories of the Lakeside as the former edged to a 3-2 win. Granted, the BDO World Championship only departed Lakeside last January, but even so it was hard not to be swept away in nostalgia as these heavyweights of days gone by jousted on the oche. Waites, who may yet have another world title in him, produced the killer blow in the final set when taking out 116 to break, and then 84 to earn a third-round clash with top seed Wesley Harms. It was a brilliant finish from the Hartlepool man, who hit double 11 to close out the match, and with every leg won in something between 12 and 20 darts this was a fine advert for the organisation.

This has been my favourite one so far pic.twitter.com/Tq7pv69IAb — Phill Barrs (@phillbarrs) January 6, 2020

"I didn't enjoy that game one little bit," said Waites. "One minute I was throwing well, the next minute Martin was throwing well - (he) could have won that 3-0 very easily. "I'm in the tournament. I've got a really tough game next - you know what, if I play like that next game I'm going to get absolutely murdered." Adams, a crowd favourite even now, was all class in defeat after a match which saw him hit two 180s and take out 124. Surely, he'll be back next year for another go. Former PDC regular Andy Hamilton got the better of Darren Herewini 3-1, the New Zealander failing to show the same qualities on display during Saturday's preliminary match. Hamilton averaged 82.59, doing all he had to and showing much more than when falling at the first hurdle a year ago at the Lakeside. In the last of the evening's matches in the men's event, Paul Hogan beat Adam Smith-Neale 3-0 to earn a clash with seventh seed Martijn Kleermaker in the third round. 'Crocodile Dundee' came within the width of a wire of the second nine-darter in the tournament's history - and first since Paul Lim in 1990 - during a stunning opening set in which he won 3-0 in just 38 darts and had taken out 155 just before his perfect leg attempt.

Hogan, who was tipped at 40/1 by our Chris Hammer in his pre-tournament preview, raced through the second 3-0 and then took the opening leg of the third set before Adam Smith-Neale finally opened his account with two on the trot. Hogan, however, was not to be denied a swift victory, taking out 84 for a 12-darter before sealing victory nervously with his sixth match dart. That sloppy end cost him from recording just the 22nd 100+ match average in the tournament's history and first since Glen Durrant managed it two years ago. Women's defending champion Mikuru Suzuki produced a high-class display to edge past Maria O'Brien 2-1. Both players averaged in excess of 80, but it was the Japanese who took her chances against an opponent who failed to capitalise on her ability to regularly find the treble 20. Suzuki was still made to work hard but pinned double four to earn a clash with either Anastasia Dobromyslova or Sharon Prins.

"Siri - play Baby Shark" 🦈🎶



Mikuru Suzuki is back to defend her #BDOWorlds title after her sensational victory last year where she didn't even drop a single set 🤯



🎯 Watch the #BDO Darts LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1

📱💻🖥 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/IY9nrKqpZK — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) January 6, 2020