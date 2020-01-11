BDO World Darts results: Mikuru Suzuki whitewashes Lisa Ashton to defend her ladies title

Darts
Mikuru Suzuki defended her world title
January 11, 2020

Japan's Mikuru Suzuki successfully defended her BDO World Championship title with a comprehensive 3-0 win over top seed Lisa Ashton at the O2 Arena.

Ashton was looking to reclaim the title she won four times between 2014 and 2018 but, having won the opening leg, was second best thereafter albeit not on the averages.

Suzuki also trailed 2-1 in the third set but her double hitting was far superior on the night and she only needed one chance to clinch victory.

The 37-year-old, who stunned Ashton 12 months ago on her debut in the first round, extends her perfect record of match wins on the world stage to eight while she's only dropped two sets - both of which coming at the Indigo.

Suzuki came agonisingly close to pipping Fallon Sherrock to becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship when losing a deciding leg to James Richardson at the Ally Pally but this victory more than makes up for that disappointment.

She averaged 83 average compared to Ashton's slightly superior 85 while she hit one more 180 with three - although her opponent made the highest checkout of 118.

The Lancashire Rose hadn't dropped a set en route to the final but was unable to carve out a set dart in either that went to a deciding leg.

Saturday Results & Sunday Schedule

CLICK HERE FOR THE MEN'S SEMI-FINAL REVIEW

Saturday January 12
Afternoon Session (2pm)
Men's Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Scott Mitchell 3-6 Wayne Warren
  • Youth Final: Keane Barry 3-0 Leighton Bennett

Evening Session (7pm)
Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)
Women's Final (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Eurosport

  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Jim Williams
  • Lisa Ashton 0-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Sunday January 13
Evening Session (7pm)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

  • Wayne Warren v Jim Williams

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENTS RESULTS & SCHEDULE

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

