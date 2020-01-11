BDO World Darts results: Mikuru Suzuki whitewashes Lisa Ashton to defend her ladies title

Suzuki also trailed 2-1 in the third set but her double hitting was far superior on the night and she only needed one chance to clinch victory.

Ashton was looking to reclaim the title she won four times between 2014 and 2018 but, having won the opening leg, was second best thereafter albeit not on the averages.

🇯🇵🙌 Mikuru Suzuki at the BDO World Darts Championships... 🎯 Two appearances 👏 Eight victories 💪 18 sets won, just two lost 🏆🏆 Two world titles 🤩 @MIKL396 the darting 'Miracle' pic.twitter.com/drFYatOypH

The 37-year-old, who stunned Ashton 12 months ago on her debut in the first round, extends her perfect record of match wins on the world stage to eight while she's only dropped two sets - both of which coming at the Indigo.

Suzuki came agonisingly close to pipping Fallon Sherrock to becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship when losing a deciding leg to James Richardson at the Ally Pally but this victory more than makes up for that disappointment.

She averaged 83 average compared to Ashton's slightly superior 85 while she hit one more 180 with three - although her opponent made the highest checkout of 118.

The Lancashire Rose hadn't dropped a set en route to the final but was unable to carve out a set dart in either that went to a deciding leg.

Saturday Results & Sunday Schedule

Saturday January 12

Afternoon Session (2pm)

Men's Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Scott Mitchell 3-6 Wayne Warren

Youth Final: Keane Barry 3-0 Leighton Bennett

Evening Session (7pm)

Semi-Final (Best of 11 sets)

Women's Final (Best of 5 sets)

TV Coverage: Eurosport

Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Jim Williams

Lisa Ashton 0-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Sunday January 13

Evening Session (7pm)

Final (Best of 13 sets)

TV Coverage: Quest (freeview channel 37) & Eurosport

Wayne Warren v Jim Williams

