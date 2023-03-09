The 52-year-old, a journeyman on the PDC Tour, celebrated the landmark moment of his career when he stunned Michael Van Gerwen in Sunday’s final at Minehead Butlin’s, taking home a £110,000 prize.

Gilding has lived in the same Suffolk flat for 30 years, but wants to use the money to buy his own property.

“That’s been the plan, I have been slowly saving up some money, the dream is to have my own place,” he said.

“I never really had any money in my life. Never.

“It depends how much money I can save up, but I have always dreamt of having a full-sized snooker table. But that would be a ‘winning the World Championship’ thing.

“I have got a tiny one-bedroomed council flat. I have lived there for 30 years. The dream would maybe be another room.

“On Saturday night, I was, ‘Wow, I’ve won 30 grand’. I never thought I would win three times that. It’s a great bonus for my plans.”