Adrian Lewis has challenged Gary Anderson's recent comments about young darts players being 'boring' as he prepares to make his own return to the oche.
Anderson hit the headlines during the World Matchplay when he bemoaned the lack of characters on the PDC circuit and pleaded with his old sparing partner Jackpot to win back his Tour Card.
The Flying Scotsman said: "Nobody talks to anybody. You don't have a good laugh, you don't have a bit of banter. You need to have a laugh. Doesn't matter what you do in life, on a building site, office, you've always got to have a laugh. Nowadays, there's not much of that going about. The youngsters are boring. Absolutely boring. You talk to them, they're too busy looking at their phone.
“Adie Lewis, Taylor, Painter, we used to sit and have a cracking laugh. The old boys, like I say, Ade was brilliant, and I wish he comes back, I do miss him. Love you Ade!"
WATCH: CRAZY DARTS FACTS AND STATS
Lewis, who also won two world titles during his glittering career just like Anderson, hasn't competed professionally since the UK Open in 2023 having taken a break from the sport to take care of his ill wife, Sarah.
However he's widely expected to compete in the PDC qualifying school in January and is also set to compete in the Modus Super Series.
He told escapistmagazine.com: “I can’t wait to return to the oche! I’m playing a pairs tournament, International Pairs, with Steve Beaton. I’m looking forward to it, I really am. I’m just gonna get up there and enjoy it and whatever happens, happens.
"That’s what it’s about for me. Just making sure I enjoy it. Then come January, see where we are in order to get a tour card back.”
On Anderson's comments about youngsters being boring, Lewis added: “It’s like in our house, the lads are always on their phones, gaming. I just think that’s how a lot of that generation are now, that’s how it’s changed with social media.
"I bet the young lads can have a laugh. Otherwise it’d be a pretty boring place. Everybody’s different aren’t they, some people won’t want to talk because they’re nervous. A lot of people talk because they are nervous.”
