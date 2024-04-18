World Snooker tips: Match-by-match preview and best bets for every game at the Crucible

Vafaei is a much better player now, and always dangerous, so this appeals as a match to savour rather than take a strong view on.

The Englishman is expected to progress, though match odds of 1/3 tell us that much, and expecting Trump to repeat the same one-sided scoreline from 2022 might be a stretch.

Trump beat him by the same scoreline when this pair met at the Crucible in 2022, so the omens aren’t good for Vafaei, and five titles and counting for Trump so far this term marks him down as one of the men to beat again in Sheffield.

He did of course win the Shoot Out in 2022, but the World Championship remains a different beast and after all the talk, Vafaei was blown away by Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round here last year.

The Iranian is a terrific talent who has made a couple of big semi-finals this season, at the UK Championship and British Open, to confirm he remains on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

Try backing ZHANG ON THE HANDICAP (-2.5 FRAMES) to dominate what should prove a relatively straightforward first-round test for the improving Chinese cueist.

It’s fair to say that the dynamics of this event, with the multi-session matches, suit Jones' game much better, but even still, he ought to have his work cut out.

While Zhang has been one of the best performers across the season, currently sitting at number three on the 1 Year Ranking List, Jones hasn’t made it past the third round in a single tournament.

That Zhang has been chalked up at 4/7 to win the match is a reflection of the fine season he has enjoyed and though Jones beat a couple of very handy operators in Jamie Clarke and Zhou Yuelong to come through qualifying, there is a clear disparity between the level of form both players have shown in recent months.

Zhang Anda, from nowhere, has been the breakthrough star of this season, reaching a couple of finals and winning the lucrative International Championship when beating a strong field.

Last year, Jak Jones was the surprise package of the World Championship, beating the likes of Ali Carter and Neil Robertson on his way to the quarter-finals.

This first-round clash is very much a story of two of snooker’s breakthrough stars.

Regardless of how big the pockets are, I’m expecting Brecel to start strongly, so handicap bettors might consider taking odds-against for Brecel (-2.5 frames).

That puts me off striking a bet in the centuries markets, with four centuries or more in the match otherwise interesting.

One of the running themes of last year’s World Championship was just how forgiving the pockets at the Crucible were, so with that in mind, I’m wary of making too many assumptions until we’ve seen some play. There is a good chance the table fitters are keen to avoid a repeat performance.

Belief more than talent is probably the biggest thing that has held Gilbert back over the years, but he came desperately close to reaching the final in 2019 and when he’s on, he’s fine break-builder who notched three centuries and a break of 93 when beating David Lilley 10-4 in qualifying.

Much will depend on how hard Brecel has worked on his game in preparation for Sheffield, but the noises coming from his camp are positive in that regard, and he’s never been the type to be overawed by the big occasion. If anything, returning to the Crucible as defending champion might just spark this huge talent back to life.

In ranking events, Brecel hasn't enjoyed a particularly fruitful campaign, but he reached the final of the Shanghai Masters and the more recent World Masters of Snooker, while he showed definite shoots of promise when progressing to the last-eight stage at the Welsh Open.

Defending champion Luca Brecel kicks off his defence against David Gilbert, a former Crucible semi-finalist and another attacking, free-flowing scorer who should ensure this match is played to suit both men.

Ali Carter v Stephen Maguire

Saturday, 2.30pm

Two-time runner-up Ali Carter would’ve have been hoping for an easier starter than Stephen Maguire, a huge talent who reached the semi-finals at the Crucible in 2007 and 2012.

German Masters winner last season and Masters runner-up this term, Carter is back where he belongs, in the top 16 and generally in the mix at the big events.

He remains as hungry as ever, but it wasn’t that long ago that Maguire was doing something similar, perhaps even more meritorious, as in the 2019/2020 campaign he was runner-up at the UK Championship and winner of the Tour Championship.

Results have been harder to come by more recently, but a couple of quarter-finals this season confirm he still has the tools to do well, and the head-to-head record, only 12-10 in Carter’s favour, suggests this will go close.

Furthermore, you would have to be encouraged by the way Maguire performed in qualifying, knuckling down well when required and making five centuries across two matches.

All the signs indicate that Maguire has been working hard on the practice table in preparation for the World Championship and when that is the case, he is generally a match for anyone.

With that in mind, Maguire has to be of interest at 13/8, but the safer play might be banking on a close match, with OVER 16.5 MATCH FRAMES looking good business at evens.

Tom Ford v Ricky Walden

Saturday, 7pm

Ricky Walden will be hoping to set the record straight when he begins another World Championship campaign against Tom Ford on Saturday night, having lost to Luca Brecel in a deciding frame in the first round here last year. The rest, as they say, is history.

Walden has been a very fine player for a number of years, a multiple ranking title winner no less, and his run to the quarter-finals of the Northern Ireland Open this season demonstrates that he remains perfectly capable.

Qualification for the Crucible this time around wasn't easy, but he should take plenty of heart from beating Mark Davis 10-9.

Walden has Crucible pedigree, too, having reached the last four in 2013, and the fact there is very little between him and Ford in the betting confirms this isn't an easy match to call.

On the face of it, Ford really ought to be a strong favourite. He is the 14th seed, is himself a multiple ranking title winner, and has been largely consistent throughout another solid campaign in which the highlight came when runner-up at the International Championship.

The Elephant in the room is that Ford is still to win a match at the Crucible, and the vastly-experienced Walden won't hand him that breakthrough on a plate.

The head-to-head doesn't help much, either, with Walden currently leading 5-4, and we could be in for another long and nervy match.

Mark Selby v Joe O'Connor

Sunday, 10am

A Leicester derby and while it would be wrong to classify it as master versus apprentice, O'Connor has spoken about how much of a help and inspiration Selby has been to him – despite not wanting to 'pester' Selby for too many practise matches.

O'Connor has been present at the Crucible to see Selby win a couple of his world titles and you do have to wonder whether he'll be overawed by this. Of course, the opposite could be true: he might well see this as a dream draw after making it through qualifying at the eighth time of asking, and certainly knows his opponent inside-out.

O'Connor was lauded as a future world champion by Ronnie O'Sullivan when he made the Scottish Open final in 2022, midway through what was a breakout season, but he's not yet kicked on and while he was impressive in qualifying, this is clearly a massive task however he approaches it.

Selby hasn't enjoyed the spring blossom that many had anticipated but he's yet to lose to O'Connor in seven matches and was twice a commanding winner when they met in the Championship League earlier in the year.

Selby has lost one first-round match in the last decade at the Crucible, that to Joe Perry when defending his title and generally struggling for form anyway. Since then he's won all five and while not necessarily one to sweep away his opponents (with the exception of a 10-1 thumping of Kurt Maflin), expect him to edge both sessions.

The outcome may depend somewhat on whether or not O'Connor handles the occasion. If he does, something in the region of a 10-6 Selby win is on the cards and that sort of scoreline would be preferred to a handicap bet conceding 3.5 frames. Those wanting to side with O'Connor may wish to note that he's enjoying a career-best season of centuries, but he still trails Selby by a distance.

Shaun Murphy v Lyu Haotian

Sunday, 2.30pm

Shaun Murphy has been mentioned as a potential dark horse over the past few weeks and, clearly, the four-time finalist and one-time champion has all the tools to survive the Crucible marathon.

He does also have blowout potential. Murphy has lost five of his last eight first-round matches at the Crucible, a staggering return for one of his quality, and were he to lose this it would mean he's winless since contesting the 2021 final.

Perhaps the good news is that he whitewashed Lyu when last they met and has won 11 of the 12 frames they've played since the Chinese youngster beat Murphy in their very first meeting some six years ago.

Lyu has always been considered a player of real potential and showed why when claiming the scalp of Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Wuhan Open back in October, before losing to Ali Carter in a semi-final that for a while looked like it might go all the way.

He's also been past the first round here, on debut, before giving Barry Hawkins a real game, and at 17th in the One-Year Rankings it's clear that he continues to improve more than a decade since he made his professional debut at the age of 14.

Expect a free-scoring, easy-on-the-eye match – Murphy made three centuries in defeat to Si Jiahui 12 months ago and there have been six centuries in the last 16 frames he's played on the circuit. It would be no surprise if this was one of the most lucrative first-round matches from a centuries perspective.

Gary Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Monday, 10am

Mark Williams v Si Jiahui

Monday, 2.30pm

Robert Milkins v Pang Junxu

Monday, 7pm

Kyren Wilson v Dominic Dale

Tuesday, 10am

Ding Junhui v Jack Lisowski

Tuesday, 10am

Mark Allen v Robbie Williams

Tuesday, 2.30pm

Barry Hawkins v Ryan Day

Tuesday, 7pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jackson Page

Wednesday 2.30pm

John Higgins v Jamie Jones

Wednesday 7pm

