Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Judd Trump is closing in on the last eight in Sheffield
Judd Trump is closing in on the last eight in Sheffield

World Snooker Championship scores, results and report: Judd Trump set to join David Gilbert in quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
21:18 · FRI April 26, 2024

2019 champion Judd Trump is just two frames away from the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after establishing an 11-5 overnight lead over Tom Ford at the Crucible.

7-2 to the good after Thursday’s opening session, the number two seed took the first frame upon the resumption before Ford spurned a strong chance of making this year’s first Crucible maximum, breaking down on 73 after potting nine reds and eight blacks.

Trump made Ford pay for a number of unforced errors thereafter to ease further clear and at one stage looked capable of winning the match with a session to spare, before Ford stopped the rot by claiming the final frame of the afternoon thanks to a run of 83.

Trump will be hoping to finish the job quickly on Saturday morning so he can recharge his batteries ahead of the second week.

Gilbert makes short work of Milkins

David Gilbert dispatched Robert Milkins 13-4 to become the first player through to the quarter-finals, and revealed a rigorous fitness regime is behind his push to reach the last four for the first time since 2019.

Leading 12-4 after Friday’s morning session, Gilbert required just 17 minutes to complete his victory over 16th seed Robert Milkins, who was hampered by a recurring back injury and showed the extent of his frustration by hurling his cue after missing a simple red in the 12th frame.

Despair for Robert Milkins
Despair for Robert Milkins

“The lesson I learned from when I got to the semi-final was you have to be as fit as possible,” said Gilbert.

“I’m using my time wisely, eating properly and the right things. I’m hitting the gym, pure weights and just trying to lift as heavy as I can. I’m going to smash the gym and keep eating the right stuff.”

“The lesson I learned from when I got to the semi-final was you have to be as fit as possible,” said Gilbert.

“I’m using my time wisely, eating properly and the right things. I’m hitting the gym, pure weights and just trying to lift as heavy as I can. I’m going to smash the gym and keep eating the right stuff.”

Jak Jones reeled off the last four frames of the session to move 6-2 in front against last year’s semi-finalist Si Jiahui in a match due to resume later on Friday.

Meanwhile, Stephen Maguire closed out the opening session of his match with Shaun Murphy with a break of 72 to edge 5-3 ahead.

World Snooker Championship: Draw and round-by-round results

ROUND ONE

Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)

  • (1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
  • (16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
  • (9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
  • (8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
  • (5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O’Connor
  • (12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
  • (13) John Higgins v Jamie Jones
  • (4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
  • (3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
  • (14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
  • (11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
  • (6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
  • (7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
  • (10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
  • (15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
  • (2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

ROUND TWO

Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)

  • David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins (16)
    April 25-26
  • Stephen Maguire v Shaun Murphy (8)
    April 26, 27, 28
  • Joe O'Connor v Kyren Wilson (12)
    April 27, 28, 29
  • (13) John Higgins/Jamie Jones v (4) Mark Allen
    April 27, 28, 29
  • (3) Judd Trump v Tom Ford (14)
    April 25, 26, 27
  • Jak Jones v Si Jiahui
    April 26-27
  • Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham
    April 27, 28, 29
  • Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan (2)
    April 28-29

QUARTER-FINALS

Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)

  • David Gilbert/Robert Milkins v Stephen Maguire/Shaun Murphy (8) (QF 1)
  • Joe O'Connor/Kyren Wilson (12) v (13) John Higgins/Jamie Jones or (4) Mark Allen (QF 2)
  • (3) Judd Trump/Tom Ford (14) v Jak Jones/Si Jiahui (QF 3)
  • Jack Lisowski/Stuart Bingham v Ryan Day/(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS

Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 (SF 1)
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (SF 2)

FINAL

Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo