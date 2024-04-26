World Snooker Championship scores, results and report: Judd Trump set to join David Gilbert in quarter-finals

7-2 to the good after Thursday’s opening session, the number two seed took the first frame upon the resumption before Ford spurned a strong chance of making this year’s first Crucible maximum, breaking down on 73 after potting nine reds and eight blacks.

Trump made Ford pay for a number of unforced errors thereafter to ease further clear and at one stage looked capable of winning the match with a session to spare, before Ford stopped the rot by claiming the final frame of the afternoon thanks to a run of 83.

Trump will be hoping to finish the job quickly on Saturday morning so he can recharge his batteries ahead of the second week.

Gilbert makes short work of Milkins

David Gilbert dispatched Robert Milkins 13-4 to become the first player through to the quarter-finals, and revealed a rigorous fitness regime is behind his push to reach the last four for the first time since 2019.

Leading 12-4 after Friday’s morning session, Gilbert required just 17 minutes to complete his victory over 16th seed Robert Milkins, who was hampered by a recurring back injury and showed the extent of his frustration by hurling his cue after missing a simple red in the 12th frame.