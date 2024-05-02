World Snooker Championship scores: Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert share honours after opening session at the Crucible

In fact, frame two, which went the way of Gilbert, was the only frame not to feature a break of fifty-plus, but the 2019 Crucible semi-finalist warmed to the task nicely and subsequently put together runs of 104, 91 and 74.

For his part, Wilson carried on the impressive form he displayed when bossing John Higgins in the previous round and having fallen 4-3 behind, made a fine attempt at what would have been his second Crucible maximum in as many years, negotiating 11 reds and blacks in the final frame of the session before cruelly breaking down.