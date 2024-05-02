World Snooker Championship scores: Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert share honours after opening session at the Crucible

A high-quality start to the World Snooker Championship semi-finals saw Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert end the opening session of their last-four clash locked together at 4-4.
In fact, frame two, which went the way of Gilbert, was the only frame not to feature a break of fifty-plus, but the 2019 Crucible semi-finalist warmed to the task nicely and subsequently put together runs of 104, 91 and 74.
For his part, Wilson carried on the impressive form he displayed when bossing John Higgins in the previous round and having fallen 4-3 behind, made a fine attempt at what would have been his second Crucible maximum in as many years, negotiating 11 reds and blacks in the final frame of the session before cruelly breaking down.
It was Wilson, runner-up in 2020, who was first out of the blocks, a break of 73 getting him up and running, though Gilbert hit straight back before missing a simple black when on 40 in the third frame, allowing Wilson to step in with 87 to lead 2-1.
When Gilbert responded with a typically silky century, it was all square and that was the way it stayed, the subsequent four frames traded with a flurry of fine breaks to ensure it was honours even after the first instalment of a match that promises to go down to the wire.
Best of 19 frames (April 20-25)
Best of 25 frames (April 25-29)
Best of 25 frames (All matches April 30-May 1)
Best of 33 frames (May 2-4)
Best of 35 frames (May 5-6)