World Snooker Championship results: Judd Trump beats Hossein Vafaei 10-5

Five titles and counting for Trump so far this season confirm he returns to Sheffield as one of the tournament favourites, and he was largely untroubled as Vafaei squandered numerous opportunities to make his mark on the match.

Trump led 6-3 overnight, but it could have been a different story had Vafaei taken his early chances, Trump leading 3-0 thanks to breaks of 63, 66 and 72, all in frames where Vafaei was in first.

The Iranian did respond with runs of 60 and 138, but Trump continued to pick up the pieces, moving 6-2 ahead before a hand 74 from Vafaei in the final frame of the session kept his faint hopes alive.

In winning the first frame on Sunday, Vafaei reduced his arrears to 6-4, but Trump dominated thereafter, peeling off three frames in a row to move within touching distance of victory.

Vafaei stopped the rot by winning the next frame on the black, but Trump wasted little time in finishing the job, setting up a last-16 clash with either Tom Ford or Ricky Walden.