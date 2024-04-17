Sporting Life
World Snooker Championship qualifiers: Jack Lisowski, Stuart Bingham and Dominic Dale among players to reach the Crucible

By Sporting Life
14:40 · WED April 17, 2024

A review of the final round of qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.

Judgement Day Part One: Tuesday April 16

Jack Lisowski booked his place back at the Crucible with a 10-3 win over two-time former finalist Matthew Stevens in the final qualifying round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Lisowski, who reached the quarter-finals in 2022, has been an ever-present in the final stages since 2018 but dropped out of the top 16 after a relatively disappointing current campaign.

WATCH: PREDICTING THE WORLD SNOOKER CHAMPIONSHIP

Predicting the World Snooker Championship 2024!

The 32-year-old Lisowski had too much for Stevens, making two centuries and five breaks over 50 to seal his place in Thursday morning’s first-round draw.

Lisowski said: “This is the best I have played all season, I have practised really hard for it and it’s a relief to get through.

“I have been to the Crucible for six years in a row and I want to do well this time. I know Ding got to the final (in 2016) having come through the qualifiers, and my plan was to turn a negative into a positive.”

Veteran Dominic Dale is back at the Crucible after a 10-year absence thanks to a 10-8 victory over He Guoqiang. At 52, Dale is the oldest qualifier since Steve Davis in 2010. 

"I couldn't dream at my age that I could play well enough to get to the Crucible," admitted Dale, who has reached two ranking quarter-finals this season. "I am astonished. It has been so long since I played a match of that magnitude. My new girlfriend Anne has made a big difference to my life because her dad Jean, who lives in France, loves watching snooker on Eurosport. Before she met me, Anne wouldn't have known what a snooker ball was but now she knows all about it. Between them they have convinced me to practise harder and I have done that this season, and had more focus in matches."

Former world champion Stuart Bingham booked his place after winning the last three frames to sink Liam Heathcote 10-8, and Stephen Maguire fired three centuries as he recorded a 10-6 win over China’s Yuan Sijun.

Ricky Walden was never ahead of Mark Davis until he took a tense decider to win 10-9 while Jak Jones, who reached the quarter-finals on his debut last year, booked his return with a 10-4 defeat of Zhou Yuelong, his top break 126.  Lyu Haotian will join the Chinese contingent at the Crucible thanks to a 10-7 success against Jenson Kendrick. Breaks of 121 and 117 helped Lyu to book a fourth appearance. Robbie Williams made an excellent break of 78 in the decider to beat Chris Wakelin 10-9. 

