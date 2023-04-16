The Australian fashioned an overnight 6-3 lead over the Chinese debutant before rattling off a century, and then two brilliant 146 breaks – the highest in the tournament so far – as he completed a 10-3 win in just over an hour.

Robertson has flattered to deceive at the Crucible since his solitary title win in 2010, but his impressive first-round triumph over Wu will provide the 41-year-old with immense confidence heading into the remainder of the tournament.

“It was crazy, really,” said Robertson, who will face either Jak Jones or Ali Carter in the last 16.

“I was able to be ultra-clinical and to make two 146 breaks was really nice.

“My preparation has been the best it has ever been – I have been practising twice a day – and that has played a massive part in my game.

“Where it leads, who knows? Hopefully I am still here in a couple of weeks, but if I am not, at least I have done everything right in my preparation.”