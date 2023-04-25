Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan in action at the Crucible
Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan takes early command of his World Championship quarter-final with Luca Brecel

By Sporting Life
13:26 · TUE April 25, 2023

Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a commanding 6-2 lead over Luca Brecel after the first session of their World Snooker Championship quarter-final.

The Rocket was playing in his record-extending 100th match at the Crucible but it was his opponent who looked to be rising to the occasion the quickest when taking a 2-1 lead with breaks of 93 and 68.

However, despite not being at his vintage best, O’Sullivan won the next five frames on the trot to move 6-2 in front ahead of their second session.

He made a fine century break of 128 in frame six and compiled five further 50+ runs in the others he managed to win.

Mark Allen and Jak Jones will resume their quarter-final on Tuesday evening locked together at 4-4 after a high-quality opening session.

Qualifier Jones forged in front with breaks of 78 and 94 only for Allen for reduce the Welshman’s advantage with a quality break of 137.

Jones retained his advantage until the final frame of the session when the pressure appeared to get to both players, before a missed green from Jones gave Allen the chance to level matters.

Grassroots snooker in crisis? Top pros discuss why there's so few young British snooker players

World Snooker Championship: Quarter-final playing schedule

  • Scroll down further for round-by-round draws and full tournament schedule
  • * denotes 'to a finish'

TUESDAY APRIL 25
Morning Session (10am)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen v Jak Jones

Afternoon Session (2.30pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui (Match 26)
  • John Higgins v Mark Selby (Match 28)

Evening Session (7pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen v Jak Jones

WEDNESDAY APRIL 26
Morning Session (10am)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui
  • Mark Allen v Jak Jones *

Afternoon Session (2.30pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel (Match 25) *
  • John Higgins v Mark Selby

Evening Session (7pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC

  • Anthony McGill v Si Jiahui *
  • John Higgins v Mark Selby *

