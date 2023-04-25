The Rocket was playing in his record-extending 100th match at the Crucible but it was his opponent who looked to be rising to the occasion the quickest when taking a 2-1 lead with breaks of 93 and 68.

However, despite not being at his vintage best, O’Sullivan won the next five frames on the trot to move 6-2 in front ahead of their second session.

He made a fine century break of 128 in frame six and compiled five further 50+ runs in the others he managed to win.