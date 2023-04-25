Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a commanding 6-2 lead over Luca Brecel after the first session of their World Snooker Championship quarter-final.
The Rocket was playing in his record-extending 100th match at the Crucible but it was his opponent who looked to be rising to the occasion the quickest when taking a 2-1 lead with breaks of 93 and 68.
However, despite not being at his vintage best, O’Sullivan won the next five frames on the trot to move 6-2 in front ahead of their second session.
He made a fine century break of 128 in frame six and compiled five further 50+ runs in the others he managed to win.
Mark Allen and Jak Jones will resume their quarter-final on Tuesday evening locked together at 4-4 after a high-quality opening session.
Qualifier Jones forged in front with breaks of 78 and 94 only for Allen for reduce the Welshman’s advantage with a quality break of 137.
Jones retained his advantage until the final frame of the session when the pressure appeared to get to both players, before a missed green from Jones gave Allen the chance to level matters.
TUESDAY APRIL 25
Morning Session (10am)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC
Afternoon Session (2.30pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC
Evening Session (7pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC
WEDNESDAY APRIL 26
Morning Session (10am)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC
Afternoon Session (2.30pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC
Evening Session (7pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 25 frames)
TV Coverage: Eurosport & BBC