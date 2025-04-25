Menu icon
Mark Allen celebrates his Crucible maximum
Snooker results: Mark Allen makes the 15th Crucible 147 break during his World Championship clash against Chris Wakelin

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Fri April 25, 2025 · 3h ago

Mark Allen fired in the 15th 147 break in Crucible history during his World Championship clash with Chris Wakelin.

The Northern Irishman was trailing an inspired Wakelin 10-2 in the race to 13 for a place in the quarter-finals but conjured up some magic out of nowhere to thrill the packed Crucible crowd.

Allen, 39, becomes the 11th different player to make a 147 at this venue, with Ronnie O'Sullivan (3) and Stephen Hendry (3) being the only two who have managed it more than once.

The 39-year-old's fifth career 147 break also sees him become the first ever player to have made a maximum in all three Triple Crown events having done so at the 2016 UK Championship and 2024 Masters.

However, by the end of the session, Wakelin, who beat former world champion Neil Robertson in round one, extended his advantage to 12-4 and only needs one more frame to move into the quarter-finals when the match resumes at 19:00 BST tonight.

On the other table, Mark Williams and Hossein Vafaei are locked together at 4-4 after a hard-fought opening session to their second-round match.

In fact, a 67 break from Williams was the highest of the morning, and both men will be hoping for better when they resume at 19:00 BST.

