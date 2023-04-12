Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
David Gilbert was too strong for Chris Wakelin in the first round
David Gilbert

Snooker results: David Gilbert qualifies for World Championship with victory over Matthew Stevens in qualifying

By Sporting Life
21:22 · WED April 12, 2023

David Gilbert will be in Thursday's draw for the World Championship having booked his ticket for the Crucible with a 10-7 win over Matthew Stevens in qualifying.

In a match played to a high standard, Gilbert knocked in three centuries including a match-sealing run of 115 which capped an impressive display.

Stevens, twice a runner-up at the Crucible, was on the back foot early having slipped 4-1 behind, but he played really well in the evening session and at one stage reduced his arrears to 8-7, before Gilbert finished the job in ruthless fashion.

Another to impress on Thursday was Jimmy Robertson who brushed aside Anthony Hamilton 10-2, while David Grace will make only his second appearance at the Crucible having comfortably seen off Andrew Higginson 10-5.

Vafaei books Crucible return; Davis knocked off tour

Hossein Vafaei will make his second visit to the Crucible in as many years following his 10-6 victory over Jackson Page.

Vafaei was the more assured of the two players in the first session, ending it with a 6-3 lead, and he was able to keep his younger rival at arms length in the evening.

In the battle of the veterans, Joe Perry fought back from 9-8 down to edge past Mark Davis 10-9.

Despite making a break of 55 in the deciding frame, Davis had to watch on as Perry won the frame and match on the final black, a result which confirmed Davis will drop off the tour after 32 years as a professional.

Other notable winners on Wednesday were Elliot Slessor and Pang Junxu, the former beating Zhou Yuelong 10-5 to record one of his biggest victories of the season.

Related snooker links

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....