McGill came desperately close to reaching the final in 2020, losing in a deciding frame against Kyren Wilson in the last four, and he will be tough draw for any of the 16 seeds on this impressive showing.

The Scot had appeared in big trouble when falling 3-0 behind, but a blitz of big breaks that began with a century in frame four allowed him to turn the contest on its head.

In fact, McGill won six frames on the spin to lead 6-3 at the break, and though Cao briefly rallied in the evening session, he was never able to get back into a match that was the first to conclude on Tuesday.

Shortly afterwards, Fan Zhengyi wrapped up an impressive 10-6 victory over Stephen Maguire, completing a remarkable turnaround.

Maguire was firmly in control when racing into a 4-0 lead, but he struggled for his best form all day and had no answers when Fan started to find his range and put together a series of sizeable contributions.

Walden holds off Thepchaiya

Despite making three centuries and a host of other big breaks, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh came off second best against Ricky Walden, eventually losing 10-9.