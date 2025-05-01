Menu icon
Ronnie O'Sullivan looked sharp in the first session
Ronnie O'Sullivan looked sharp in the first session

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong all square at 4-4 in World Championship semi-final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Thu May 01, 2025 · 1h ago

There was nothing to separate Ronnie O’Sullivan and Zhao Xintong after the opening session of their World Championship semi-final at the Crucible, with the pair locked together at 4-4.

Zhao started and finished the brighter, winning the first two and final frame of the afternoon, with O’Sullivan dominating the middle-part of the session with a three-frame burst that was somewhere close to his best.

Following a rapturous introduction, the match started in bizarre fashion, O’Sullivan breaking off, only to watch the white hurtle round the table and go in-off in the green pocket.

Zhao needed no warming up, immediately potting from distance, and quickly moving 2-0 ahead thanks to breaks to 60 and 62.

O’Sullivan soon clicked into gear himself, however, and within the blink of an eye, runs of 64, 73 and 60 had turned the match on its head and put the seven-time champion 3-2 in front.

Zhao ensured honours were even at the end of the afternoon by winning two of the final frames, finishing with a break of 86 to set things up perfectly ahead of tomorrow’s resumption.

