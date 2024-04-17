Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch our World Championship preview show
Predicting the World Snooker Championship: Watch a quarter-by-quarter preview of the Crucible showpiece as Ronnie O'Sullivan chases a record-breaking eighth world title

By Sporting Life
13:37 · WED April 17, 2024

An unforgettable fortnight of Crucible drama is almost upon us so here's our preview and predictions for the biggest tournament in snooker – the World Championship.

Snooker presenter Abigail Davies is joined by Sporting Life expert Richard Mann as well as journalist and Talking Snooker podcaster Nick Metcalfe to guide you through each quarter the draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

The panel of three debate Ronnie O'Sullivan's chances of winning a record-breaking EIGHTH world title that would also see him complete a clean sweep of Triple Crown titles in the same season for the first time in his legendary career, while they also assess whether John Higgins and Mark Selby could be appearing at the Crucible for the last time.

WATCH: PREDICTING THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Predicting the World Snooker Championship 2024!

Star names including defending champion Luca Brecel, Shaun Murphy, Judd Trump and Mark Williams are also discussed and the trio ponder which 'outsiders' can mount a lengthy run.

The action begins on April 20 so make sure you head over to www.sportinglife.com/snooker throughout the tournament for full extensive coverage and analysis.

Let us know who you think will lift the trophy on May 6 in the comments on our YouTube channel and don't forget to subscribe for more great snooker videos in the coming weeks and months.

Show Chapters:

  • 00:00 Will Ronnie O'Sullivan make history?
  • 02:50 Quarter One preview & predictions
  • 11:32 Quarter Two preview & predictions
  • 19:00 Quarter Three preview & predictions
  • 23:52 Quarter Four preview & predictions
  • 32:00 Who will win the world title

ALSO READ: Player profiles of the top 16 at the Crucible

Luca Brecel and Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible
ALSO READ: Neal Foulds' best players who didn't conquer the Crucible

Neal Foulds
Click on the image to read the column

