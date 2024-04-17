Snooker presenter Abigail Davies is joined by Sporting Life expert Richard Mann as well as journalist and Talking Snooker podcaster Nick Metcalfe to guide you through each quarter the draw and, hopefully, predict the eventual champion.

The panel of three debate Ronnie O'Sullivan's chances of winning a record-breaking EIGHTH world title that would also see him complete a clean sweep of Triple Crown titles in the same season for the first time in his legendary career, while they also assess whether John Higgins and Mark Selby could be appearing at the Crucible for the last time.