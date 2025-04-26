Mark Williams to face John Higgins in World Championship quarter-finals

Williams, bidding to be world champion for a fourth time, remained typically unflustered and put himself within touching distance of victory by dominating frame 22, before finishing the job in style to complete a 13-10 triumph.

In a contest which started poorly but improved through the three sessions, Williams always appeared to have matters in control, even when Vafaei put together breaks of 74 and 72 to pull the score back to 11-10.

Williams resumed his last-16 clash with Hossein Vafaei nursing a two-frame advantage, and he continued to keep the Iranian at arms lengths until finishing the match with a sublime 115.

Williams will face old foe Higgins in the last eight, the Scot coming through a deciding frame with Xiao Guodong after the players had earlier been pulled off at 12-11 to make way for the afternoon session.

Xiao had kept his hopes alive by winning what proved to be the final frame of the morning after Higgins had criminally missed a black off the spot when closing in on victory, and the Chinese was given another lifeline in the penultimate frame.

Once again, Higgins was on track for victory until missing frame ball, meaning he had to regroup one more time in order to book his place in what will be his 19th Crucible quarter-final.

Thankfully, there were no alarms in the decider, Higgins in first and building a 44-point lead and then closing out the match with a 75 clearance to the pink.

Williams earlier told World Snooker Tour: "It would be an incredible occasion, given the stage we are at in our careers.

"The reception would probably be like the Masters when we played in 2022 and we had a standing ovation.

"The last few times I have come here, I am just trying to enjoy the moments because I don't know how many times I will be back. I don't know how I am still playing to a fairly decent level.

"A lot of frames could have gone either way. I made a lot of really good breaks. I missed easy ones too but that's what I do. When you miss an easy one you just have to get on with it.

"I made a fabulous break in the last frame. When I came to the table I thought if I could make 30 I would be in a good position, so to make a century was unbelievable."

O'Sullivan and Brecel in command

O'Sullivan's own title challenge continued at pace as he built up a commanding 6-2 lead over Pang Junxu.