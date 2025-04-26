Williams resumed his last-16 clash with Hossein Vafaei nursing a two-frame advantage, and he continued to keep the Iranian at arms lengths until finishing the match with a sublime 115.

In a contest which started poorly but improved through the three sessions, Williams always appeared to have matters in control, even when Vafaei put together breaks of 74 and 72 to pull the score back to 11-10.

Williams, bidding to be world champion for a fourth time, remained typically unflustered and put himself within touching distance of victory by dominating frame 22, before finishing the job in style to complete a 13-10 triumph.

Williams could yet face old foe John Higgins in the last eight, the Scot 12-11 up on Xiao Guodong when the players were pulled off to make way for the afternoon session.

Xiao had kept his hopes alive by winning what proved to be the final frame of the morning after Higgins had criminally missed a black off the spot when closing in on victory.

The match will conclude later this evening when Higgins will hope that missed black doesn't come back to haunt him.

"I am praying that John will win tonight," Williams told World Snooker Tour. "It would be an incredible occasion, given the stage we are at in our careers.

"The reception would probably be like the Masters when we played in 2022 and we had a standing ovation. I would just love to play in that atmosphere again. Come on the old boys!

"The last few times I have come here, I am just trying to enjoy the moments because I don't know how many times I will be back. I don't know how I am still playing to a fairly decent level.

"A lot of frames could have gone either way. I made a lot of really good breaks. I missed easy ones too but that's what I do. When you miss an easy one you just have to get on with it.

"I made a fabulous break in the last frame. When I came to the table I thought if I could make 30 I would be in a good position, so to make a century was unbelievable."

O'Sullivan takes charge

O'Sullivan's own title challenge continued at pace as he built up a commanding 6-2 lead over Pang Junxu.

It was far from vintage O'Sullivan, and it didn't need to be, as Pang spurned any number of opportunities to get a foothold in the match.

As it was, O'Sullivan was able to feast on his opponent's mistakes, still looking sharp in the balls as he compiled breaks of 58, 91, 50, 63, 68 and 52.

Meanwhile, Zhao Xintong leads Lei Peifan 10-6 after another session in which the former UK champion proved the stronger player.