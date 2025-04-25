Mark Allen makes the 15th Crucible 147 break during his World Championship loss to Chris Wakelin

Mark Allen fired in the 15th 147 maximum break in Crucible history during his World Championship clash with Chris Wakelin, but still suffered a 13-6 defeat.

The Northern Irishman was trailing an inspired Wakelin 10-2 in the race to 13 for a place in the quarter-finals, but conjured up some magic out of nowhere to thrill the packed Crucible crowd. Allen, 39, becomes the 11th different player to make a 147 at this venue, with Ronnie O'Sullivan (3) and Stephen Hendry (3) being the only two who have managed it more than once. The 39-year-old's fifth career 147 break also sees him become the first ever player to have made a maximum in all three Triple Crown events, having done so at the 2016 UK Championship and 2024 Masters.

However, by the end of the session, Wakelin, who beat former world champion Neil Robertson in round one, extended his advantage to 12-4. Allen came out firing in the evening, winning the opening two frames, but Wakelin held his nerve to progress to his first Crucible quarter-final. On the other table, Mark Williams and Hossein Vafaei are locked together at 4-4 after a hard-fought opening session to their second-round match. In fact, a 67 break from Williams was the highest of the morning, and both men will be hoping for better as they chase a spot in the last eight. Higgins rallies to draw level John Higgins produced a superb century to ensure he and Xiao Guodong were all square at 8-8 at the end of the second session of their last-16 tie. Higgins wasn't at his best throughout, but he pulled off a brilliant long pot to win frame 12 on the final black after a lengthy and nervy exchange.