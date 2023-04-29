Luca Brecel completed an astonishing comeback to beat Si Jiahui 17-15 and reach the World Championship final.

Brecel trailed 14-5 early in the third session only to win 12 of the following 13 frames and complete one of the greatest turnarounds in Crucible history. Never before had any player overturned a deficit of nine frames but Brecel did so emphatically, drawing level with Si and then powering into the lead with 11 in succession against a shellshocked opponent. Si dug deep to keep the match alive with a brave 91, but Brecel edged the next to reach his first Crucible final at the age of 28. Brecel had already won a final-frame decider in his opening match against Ricky Walden, held off a Mark Williams fightback and then rattled off seven frames in a row to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-10 from 10-6 down.

A match that will go down in Crucible history.



Luca Brecel becomes the first player from mainland Europe to reach a world final

Speaking to Eurosport, he said: "I was thinking of losing with a session to spare to be honest. Even at 14-8, 14-9, you're still so far behind, you don't really think of winning. "When it got to 14-14 I started believing only then. I don't know how I did it but I was still very calm, even at the end." On his opponent, he added: "It's the closest thing to perfection, the way he played. I said at the end to him, you're a superstar. That's all he needs to hear I think." Asked by Ronnie O'Sullivan where Si ranks among the young Chinese players coming through, Brecel was unambiguous. "The way he played? The best. If he plays like that consistently then he's the best." While Si's future may well be bright, Brecel's is much more immediate. He'll face Mark Allen or Mark Selby in the final, played across four sessions on Sunday and Monday.

THE BIGGEST COMEBACK IN CRUCIBLE HISTORY!!



Luca Brecel beats Si Jiahui 17-15 in an absolute classic, having been 14-5 down!



The Belgian Bullet is into his first Crucible final, incredible.

The latest Brecel fightback came in two parts, first the five frames the Belgian took before the close on Friday, and then the six which followed on Saturday afternoon. Resuming with a 14-10 lead, Si still had the match under his control but a break of 70 ensured that Brecel picked up where he left off, going on to capture all four frames before the mid-session interval to at last draw level. Brecel returned from that to win the 29th frame without conceding a point and then capitalised on two poor misses from a rattled Si, first when a long way off with a thin black and then a regulation blue off its spot. Si responded with his highest break since he'd moved 14-5 clear, a run which defied the match status and reignited his hopes, and a deciding frame was on the cards until he was unfortunate to run out of position in the next. From there, Brecel escaped from a snooker and then produced a fabulous final red before holding his nerve to seal a place in the final. A crestfallen Si, speaking through a translator, said: "Luca played so well. I tried my best to keep calm in the chair. I tried my best and have no regrets. I gained massive experience from this event and will make my weaknesses better."

Si Jiahui as his lead slips away

Third session Luca Brecel kept his World Championship hopes alive with a stunning late rally in the third session of his semi-final with Si Jiahui at the Crucible, closing to 14-10 behind. Having held sway in the first two sessions, dominating Friday morning's offering in particular, Si resumed in similarly impressive fashion as he continued his apparently serene march to Sunday's final. However, Brecel hit back in some style as he reeled off the last five frames of the session with a breathtaking blitz that for the first time appeared leave its mark in his previously unflappable opponent.

Fighting spirit



Luca Brecel is putting on a show at the Crucible

That was no more evident than when Si missed a simple green off its spot in the final frame, cutting short a regulation clearance that would have meant he led 15-9 overnight. Instead, Brecel ended a fine evening's work by reducing his arrears to four. The night began with a typically pinpoint 90 from Si which was quickly followed by breaks of 132, his fourth century of the match so far, and 90 as Brecel cut a frustrated figure in his chair. At this point, Brecel found himself 14-5 behind and nine frames adrift – a deficit never before overturned at the Crucible – but to his credit, he finally burst into life when clearing the table with 108 in frame 20. With some impetus to finally work with, the Belgian returned from the mid-session interval a man possessed and duly won the next frame, and the next, the latter thanks to a run of 60 that featured a number of fine pots, none better than an absurd thin cut to middle. And he wasn't done yet. A further hand of 66 made it four frames on the spin as the middle pocket was this time treated to a daring double – and there was still time for more drama.

Brecel was again in first in the final frame of what was a pulsating session, but when he broke down on 53, Si looked set to counter and end the day nursing a significant advantage. But for the first time, the magnitude of the moment and what he stands on the cusp of achieving told and he left a simple green in the jaws of the pocket, allowing Brecel to finish on a high and breathe new life into a match that promises to come to a thrilling crescendo in the Crucible Saturday afternoon. Second session Si Jiahui turned the screw against a frustrated Luca Brecel during the second session of their World Championship semi-final at the Crucible, surging into an 11-5 lead in the race to 17. The Chinese debutant headed into Friday morning holding a 5-3 advantage, but by the mid-session interval he led 8-4 thanks to breaks of 52, 122 and 89, while Brecel won his solitary frame with a run of 65. Brecel showed his frustrations as early as the first frame when hurling the cueball off the table with his cue following another unforced error, incurring a warning from referee Rob Spencer.

Luca Brecel takes out his frustrations as Si Jiahui wins the first frame of the session