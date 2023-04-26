And when the expected O'Sullivan response failed to materialise after the mid-session interval, Brecel continued on his merry way, adding further runs of 61, 78 and 63, while his opponent only managed a solitary point in the final three frames.

Having won the opening frame of the session on the final pink, Brecel then turned the match on its head with breaks of 112, 64 and 72, levelling the scores at 10-10 in quick time.

Brecel seemingly had a mountain to climb resuming 10-6 behind, but he took advantage of an unusually ragged performance from the defending champion in ruthless fashion.

Luca Brecel had apparently played more darts than snooker in preparation for the World Championship. Now he's won seven frames in a row against Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-10. Astounding snooker. Even the Rocket enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/o0HXJI2u5J

So bad was O'Sullivan's own performance, he failed to make a single break over 30 in the session.

O’Sullivan told the BBC afterwards: "I didn’t put up any resistance but you’ve still got to pot the balls and he played unbelievable. I wasn’t playing well enough to have any impact on the game.

"If it was a boxing match they would have stopped it very early on. I was just pinching frames and hanging on.

"There’s only so much hanging on you can do at the Crucible. It catches up with you at some point, and someone will eventually put you away."

Having arrived at this year's World Championship having never before won a match at the Crucible, Brecel has now numbered two former champions – Mark Williams being the other – among his victims, and will suddenly fancy his chances of going all the way in a tournament that has had a twist at every turn.

Wednesday afternoon's Belgian blitz was another, and Brecel will face Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui in the last four.

Allen battles through

Mark Allen will contest his first Crucible semi-final since 2009, having beaten Jak Jones 13-10 in a hard-fought quarter-final.

The Northern Irishman is now just two wins away from becoming world champion for the first time, a victory that would cap a remarkable season that has already seen him claim the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix titles.

For Jones, the final session of a gripping encounter proved to be one step too far, but the Crucible debutant had to be carried out on his shield, briefly threatening to pull off another big shock following his earlier wins over Ali Carter and Neil Robertson, before Allen made his superior experience count and pulled away from 10-10.

There was nothing to separate the pair when play resumed at 8-8 and though Allen made the early running, Jones hit back with a magnificent 124 and then got back on level terms as a grandstand finish appeared on the cards.

Allen, though, was never flustered, edging a tense frame 21 thanks to a nerveless clearance to the pink and then following up with a typically pinpoint run of 64 that put him on the cusp of victory.

That victory was eventually confirmed following a titanic battle in the next frame, Allen potting the brown from distance after Jones had got the two snookers he required to keep his hopes alive, ending well over eight hours of toil which secures Allen a semi-final with either John Higgins or Mark Selby.

A delighted Allen told the BBC afterwards: "It was a complete slog, to be honest. The first session was really good – I was awful after that and it was just a matter of digging deep, trying to stay as positive as possible and trying to get to 13 frames.

"I felt like as the match went on he was getting edgy, but I wasn't playing well enough to capitalise. It was just a matter of staying really patient and taking my chances when they came.

"It wasn't pretty, I'm sure it wasn't pretty to watch, but I couldn't care less – I'm in the semis.

"I felt like when I won the last frame of yesterday's session to get 8-8, he would've felt like he missed the boat a little bit. I felt like he was the better player in both sessions and I managed to stick with him at 8-8.

"I thought experience could tell and he did miss a few. I missed a few, too, but I felt I was always going to hold myself together at the end."