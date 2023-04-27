Both players had their moments in an absorbing opening salvo, but Si will be relieved to take a lead into Friday having threatened to forge clear when leading 4-1, before very nearly letting his advantage slip as Brecel almost levelled at 4-4 in a nervy finish to proceedings.

An outrageous fluked pink opened the door for Brecel to take the first frame with a break of 50, but Si took control thereafter, producing a magnificent display of break-building as he knocked in back-to-back centuries and then followed up with a break of 97 to move 3-1 in front at the mid-session interval.

When Si won frame five and then added a run of 53 in the following frame, the Chinese youngster was seemingly making light of the biggest match of his career.

However, he missed a simple black of its spot, allowing Brecel to stop the rot with a 72 clearance to the pink, just before he added a break of 69 to reduce his arrears to 4-3.

The final frame of the session swung one way and then the other, both men finally cracking and making a host of unforced errors until Brecel missed the final pink to the green pocket.

Si held himself together to pot the final two colours, ensuring he has his nose in front in a match that promises plenty more drama between two of the sport's brightest, young talents.