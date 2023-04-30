A look at the total number of 147 breaks ever scored in snooker history, who made them and videos of the best ones.
There have been 189 maximum breaks made in professional tournament snooker, with Steve Davis managing the first way back in 1982 and Ronnie O'Sullivan scoring the most with 15.
There were also two at this year's World Championship, with Mark Selby becoming the first player to manage it in a Crucible final on the 40th anniversary of Cliff Thorburn's historic effort.
O'Sullivan's maiden effort at the 1997 World Championship - in just five minutes 20 seconds - was undoubtedly the greatest of all time and you wonder if anyone will ever do it quicker.
The lesser known David Gilbert hit the 147th maximum in the unfitting surroundings of a non televised Championship League event in January 2019 but if nothing else, it makes for a good pub quiz question.
Below we list all the 147 breaks in chronological order, the most prolific maximum scorers and a breakdown of how many have been hit year-by-year, but before then we've picked out some of our favourites - in no particular order - for you to watch.
Players who have scored more than one
TOTAL (so far): 187