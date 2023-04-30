A look at the total number of 147 breaks ever scored in snooker history, who made them and videos of the best ones.

There have been 189 maximum breaks made in professional tournament snooker, with Steve Davis managing the first way back in 1982 and Ronnie O'Sullivan scoring the most with 15. There were also two at this year's World Championship, with Mark Selby becoming the first player to manage it in a Crucible final on the 40th anniversary of Cliff Thorburn's historic effort.

One of the greatest moments in the history of the World Snooker Championship.



Mark Selby makes the first ever world final 147! 🤩



Just LISTEN to that Crucible crowd 🔊#CazooWorldChampionshipFinal | @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/9HogL0bVjY — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 30, 2023

Mark Selby milking the Crucible crowd after the first ever 147 in a World Championship final 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EDRTbsFveg — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) April 30, 2023

O'Sullivan's maiden effort at the 1997 World Championship - in just five minutes 20 seconds - was undoubtedly the greatest of all time and you wonder if anyone will ever do it quicker.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s 147 breaks as you’ve never seen them before. There’s some great soundbites to compliment his magic pots but it all gets bit frantic from 5 minutes onwards!



Oh, he gets a handshake after each of them 😉 pic.twitter.com/2rcdS9KHTh — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 16, 2022

The lesser known David Gilbert hit the 147th maximum in the unfitting surroundings of a non televised Championship League event in January 2019 but if nothing else, it makes for a good pub quiz question. Below we list all the 147 breaks in chronological order, the most prolific maximum scorers and a breakdown of how many have been hit year-by-year, but before then we've picked out some of our favourites - in no particular order - for you to watch. Watch: Snooker's greatest 147 breaks Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mick Price, 1997 World Championship first round

⏱️ Got a spare five minutes 20 seconds?



🚀 The greatest 147 break ever made never gets old...pic.twitter.com/cW4HyiXTiT — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 24, 2019

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Selby, 2007 UK Championship semi-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan hit a 147 in the deciding frame against Mark Selby

Kirk Stevens v Jimmy White, 1984 Masters semi-final

Kirk Stevens hits a 147 against Jimmy White in the Masters

Cliff Thorburn v Terry Griffiths, 1983 World Championship second round

Cliff Thorburn's first ever Crucible maximum break

Steve Davis v John Spencer, 1982 Lada Classic quarter-finals

Steve Davis scores the first televised 147 in the Lada Classic

Jimmy White v Tony Drago, 1992 World Championship first round

Jimmy White's 147 against Tony Drago at the Crucible

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams, 2008 World Championship quarter-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan scored his second Crucible 147 against Mark Williams

Stephen Hendry v Jimmy White, 1995 World Championship semi-finals

Stephen Hendry fired in a maximum against Jimmy White in 1995

Marco Fu v John Higgins, 2022 Hong Kong Masters

Marco Fu Makes Stunning 147 In A Decider vs John Higgins! | Hong Kong Masters 2022