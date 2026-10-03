“Well, no! It’s gone better than I could ever hoped,” says Amy Murphy, swiftly stepping forwards to avoid the hind legs of Seagulls Eleven, who is delighting French crowds with his trademark gymnastics display.

Amy is emotional, understandably. Jabracadabra has won the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay, the opening race on Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend, adding to what has already been a tremendous year for the trainer.

It is not a win for Britain, given Amy has been firmly located in Chantilly since March 2025. But it is a win for me, who is not required to beg one of the stern-faced French journalists to conduct translation.

“I was in shock. You prepare,” she breaks off, before restoring her composure. “You prepare all year for it and it’s happened. It’s emotional and I’m proud of all the team. To turn up with a horse that was winning a maiden in March to winning a Group 2 on Arc weekend, it’s amazing.”

An Arabian Group 1 and a competitive handicap hold little British interest, and even less intelligent insight from me, so I set off to explore.

Within five minutes, I’m sporting a foam finger and waving a Union Jack flag with the promise that if I watch a British-won race with either item from the designated ‘Team Britain’ part of the rail, I’ll receive a free bet.

It feels too good an offer to refuse, but I turn down the opportunity in favour of a visit to the ‘Festival des Nations’, where I’m soon decorating a German felt hat with a tube of superglue and multi-coloured feathers.

This may sound like a fever dream and I will admit to partaking in a small glass of white wine prior to racing, but the French have nailed fan engagement.

A paper four-leaf clover for Ireland, a bookmark with personalised Japanese calligraphy and a marshmallow English rose are all handed out by smiling staff, who are enjoying easy pleasure that free items provoke.

Crafting must be put aside for the Prix du Cadran and we all move towards the parade ring, keen to see the best of the staying category. The race-day presenting duo have endured a long shift – they were strolling the boulevards of Longchamp long before gates opened – and the English-speaking lady is reduced to keeping it simple.

“This is Scandinavia; he’s kind of won everything.”