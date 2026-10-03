“We aren’t getting you back, are we?” I ask.
“Well, no! It’s gone better than I could ever hoped,” says Amy Murphy, swiftly stepping forwards to avoid the hind legs of Seagulls Eleven, who is delighting French crowds with his trademark gymnastics display.
Amy is emotional, understandably. Jabracadabra has won the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay, the opening race on Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend, adding to what has already been a tremendous year for the trainer.
It is not a win for Britain, given Amy has been firmly located in Chantilly since March 2025. But it is a win for me, who is not required to beg one of the stern-faced French journalists to conduct translation.
“I was in shock. You prepare,” she breaks off, before restoring her composure. “You prepare all year for it and it’s happened. It’s emotional and I’m proud of all the team. To turn up with a horse that was winning a maiden in March to winning a Group 2 on Arc weekend, it’s amazing.”
An Arabian Group 1 and a competitive handicap hold little British interest, and even less intelligent insight from me, so I set off to explore.
Within five minutes, I’m sporting a foam finger and waving a Union Jack flag with the promise that if I watch a British-won race with either item from the designated ‘Team Britain’ part of the rail, I’ll receive a free bet.
It feels too good an offer to refuse, but I turn down the opportunity in favour of a visit to the ‘Festival des Nations’, where I’m soon decorating a German felt hat with a tube of superglue and multi-coloured feathers.
This may sound like a fever dream and I will admit to partaking in a small glass of white wine prior to racing, but the French have nailed fan engagement.
A paper four-leaf clover for Ireland, a bookmark with personalised Japanese calligraphy and a marshmallow English rose are all handed out by smiling staff, who are enjoying easy pleasure that free items provoke.
Crafting must be put aside for the Prix du Cadran and we all move towards the parade ring, keen to see the best of the staying category. The race-day presenting duo have endured a long shift – they were strolling the boulevards of Longchamp long before gates opened – and the English-speaking lady is reduced to keeping it simple.
“This is Scandinavia; he’s kind of won everything.”
The ‘kind of’ proves an unfortunate premonition. Scandinavia had not been defeated since Royal Ascot in 2025, a sweep of eight consecutive victories including four Group Ones.
He was unmatched and unbeatable, but Caballo De Mar didn’t care. He loves Longchamp and Longchamp loves him, the crowd willing the gelding home as the pair traded blows over the final furlong.
George Scott is increasingly distracted as the press huddle around him, breaking off to watch the multiple replays that are being broadcast on the screen. There’s only one reason for showing every conceivable angle of the race – and that’s an enquiry.
Not that any of the English-speaking press are sure, and we definitely don’t understand the rules of engagement in France.
So it’s a waiting game for us and Sheikh Nasser, who remains in the winners’ enclosure, pensive and patient. The result is announced and Caballo De Mar has kept the race, a glorious double for George and Victorious Racing.
“We definitely won, didn’t we?” George asks a French journalist, before allowing to smile to reach both sides of his face.
I’m in a rush after the Cadran, racing back to the press room and fall in-step with a smartly dressed gentleman, who I’m delighted to see.
“Will you win the Arc tomorrow?” I ask.
“We will try our best,” beams Francis-Henri Graffard.
More on the 2026 Arc de Triomphe
- David Ord on Kalpana and the Juddmonte ties
- Ben Linfoot tackles the big Longchamp questions
- John Ingles backing title holder to double up
- Matt Brocklebank on the Longchamp undercard
- Simon Holt on why Maltese Cross is such an important runner
- Ian Ogg on the case for outsider Saddadd
- Nick Doggett recalls Fallon scoring on Hurricane Run
- For or against hot favourite Daryz?
- Who is the best bet in this year’s race?
- Graffard: Daryz the best horse I’ve trained
- Aidan O’Brien on Ballydoyle trio
- Tom Marquand feeling positive
- Colin Keane expects star mare to shine
- Arc de Triomphe preview podcast
- Ryan Moore opts to ride Benvenuto Cellini
- Arc odds from Sky Bet and Paddy Power
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