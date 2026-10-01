Arc de Triomphe news: Daryz ready to shine again

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard is brimming with confidence ahead of Daryz's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe title defence on Sunday.
The brilliant son of Sea The Stars bounced back from a rare off-day in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot when appearing to toy with Bay City Roller in the Qatar Prix Foy last time, and is 7/4 favourite for the ParisLongchamp showpiece this weekend.
Prix Niel winner Varandir is a strong second-string for the trainer and owner the Aga Khan Studs, but Graffard feels his older stablemate is the yard's best chance.
“I think Daryz has the experience, he has the strength, he has an amazing turn of foot, and I don’t know the level of the three-year-old’s quality this year. At the moment, I am more confident with Daryz than Varandir but the other one is really improving and has improved a lot since his Group Two win the other day.
"I am glad to have him the race too," the trainer told Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
Graffard also doubled down on his assertion that Daryz is the best horse he's ever trained.
“He has impressed me with his amazing turn of foot. Calandagan is a champion but he lengthens and can accelerate for a long time but Daryz, when you push the power button, he’s just incredible. I hope he can prove that again," he said.
Connections are confident too that the forecast ground at the weekend will be in last year's winner's favour.
“In these big races I prefer them to be run on good ground, it’s fair for everybody and you can see the acceleration of the horses. Obviously you need luck in running but the ground should be perfect on Sunday, fair for everybody, and hopefully Daryz can accelerate very strongly," he added.
Graffard opted to swerve the Arc with unlucky Prix Vermeille third Sunly, who lines up in Saturday's Qatar Prix de Royallieu instead.
“I’m upset I haven’t won a Group One with this filly, she deserves it, and I feel she might stay in training at five-years-old, the door is still open, and last year I made a mistake and ran Quisisana and Gezora in the Arc and think both would have had a very good chance in the Opera. I was very upset with myself and didn’t want to reproduce the same mistake this year," he explained.
“The Arc is a very hard race, there are a lot of runners, and if she is to win a Group One I think she has a better chance in the Prix Royallieu. Hopefully that can be done because she really deserves a big win."
More on the 2026 Arc de Triomphe
- David Ord on Kalpana and the Juddmonte ties
- Ben Linfoot tackles the big Longchamp questions
- John Ingles backing title holder to double up
- Matt Brocklebank on the Longchamp undercard
- Simon Holt on why Maltese Cross is such an important runner
- Ian Ogg on the case for outsider Saddadd
- Nick Doggett recalls Fallon scoring on Hurricane Run
- For or against hot favourite Daryz?
- Who is the best bet in this year’s race?
- Tom Marquand feeling positive
- Colin Keane expects star mare to shine
- Arc de Triomphe preview podcast
- Arc odds from Sky Bet and Paddy Power