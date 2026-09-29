They were carried to victory in Europe’s premier all-aged middle-distance Group One six times for the late Prince Khalid Abullah.

Rainbow Quest was the first in 1985, getting the race in the stewards’ room after a couple of hefty bumps inside the final furlong from first-past-the-post Sagace. 12 months later Dancing Brave needed only the assistance of one of the coolest Arc rides of all time from Pat Eddery, although it helps when you’re sitting on the turn of foot he was.