Arc preview: Tom Marquand on the chances of Maltese Cross

William Haggas' charge is currently second-favourite for Sunday's showpiece off the back of his wins in the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur and his big-race jockey says he's giving the right signs at home.

“He feels great. I jumped on him the other morning and haven’t ridden him too much at home in between his runs but he felt fantastic. He looks fresh and well and everyone is super happy with him, especially the boss, and that side of it at the moment is all going swimmingly," Marquand told Sky Sports Racing.

“Obviously the weekend is a majorly important one. (Owner) George Waud is organising a lot of people to go over which is great."

And Marquand feels the York defeat of Pierre Bonnard and Christmas Day was the perfect springboard into the Arc.

“The way he handled himself was the bit I was most impressed with. Obviously in those small fields you get the tactical side of things and he got a bit of pressure from the inside, trying to pop him out and he stayed relaxed and composed, took it all in his stride and I liked when I switched him out, he was quick to jump into the bridle. To me that was a big pointer to him having learned from what happened in Paris," he said.

“It’s a string added to his bow for the weekend because he’ll need every bit of it to go and win an Arc. It’s a very tough race and you have to be top, top, class to do so."