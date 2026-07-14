Maltese mighty in Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp for William Haggas

The son of Sea The Stars, second in the Betfred Derby, fought off a good field including the Prix du Jockey Club fifth, Alam, the Queen's Vase winner, Limestone, and Causeway and Ancient Egypt who were the first two home in the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sent off the 11/4 second favourite under Tom Marquand, Maltese Cross was held up as Causeway and Ancient Egypt cut out the early fractions under Ryan Moore and David Egan, respectively.

Moore went for home on Causeway with 500 metres to go rounding the home turn, but Ancient Egypt soon took over up front with a quarter of a mile to go as the Aidan O'Brien horse began to fall back through the field on the inside.

That didn't help Maltese Cross who had to wait for room under Marquand and it looked as though it wouldn't come in time as Ancient Egypt fought bravely to see off the attentions of Alam and Varandir down the outside.

However, the gap did come in time, just, Maltese Cross flying once the opening came, getting there by a head in a desperate finish, with Ancient Egypt holding on for second with Alam third and Varandir fourth in a frantic conclusion to the race.

It was a first Grand Prix de Paris win for Haggas and a second Group 1 of the year for the yard after Almeraq's victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

Maureen Haggas said afterwards: "It wasn't a great watch was it? A good horse and I'm absolutely thrilled to bits for the owner and William. He is a good horse.

"I thought he did really well. It's on one impression but he did unbelievably well to win from a difficult position. He does like something to aim at and he will squirm through a little hole.

"He's tough and he has a strong will to win.

"Tom just said it was messy and we could all see that. Sometimes it's like that and horses and riders learn a lot from a day like today.

"He's taken the whole experience in his stride, he's never travelled away. It's very hot. Lots of things were really pleasing. We've always thought with him the best is yet to come, he could be a really nice four-year-old so to win a Group 1 at three is fantastic."