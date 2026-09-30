One of my favourite (and earliest) memories of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is 21 years ago, a time in my life when – for no obvious reason – the race used to be a staple day out for our Sunday League football team.

Only a couple of us were interested in horse racing, but somehow it became the focal point every year on the first weekend of October, all the better if it was an away match and a chance to spend a full afternoon in the pub, often after a trouncing on the pitch. I’m not sure why, but we played for the Inland Revenue, meaning we were hated even before a ball/player had been kicked.

That particular year saw an away match somewhere between York and Middlesborough and the André Fabre-trained Hurricane Run winning at Longchamp in torrential rain, Kieren Fallon burrowing up the rail on that year’s Irish Derby winner for a two-length defeat of Westerner.

Hurricane Run went on to add the Tattersalls Gold Cup and King George the following year, but this was his peak, his cup final.

And what a horse Westerner was! It felt like the Arc was the only Longchamp race that he hadn’t won, but the fact that an Ascot Gold Cup winner could finish second felt like more of a testament to his toughness and versatility than any sleight on the quality of the race.

Indeed, the list of those beaten in-behind – Bago, Shirocco and Motivator filled the next three places, while the following year’s Champion Stakes and Hong Kong Cup winner Pride was only seventh – was lost on me at the time but I now realise was vintage, underlined by great old timers like Mubtaker, Warrsan and Norse Dancer being sent off at 40/1, 50/1 and 66/1 respectively.

Hurricane Run had so many ahead of him turning for home, but – somehow – with horses moving off the rail into trouble, and a gap opening up 200 metres out with Motivator drifting left-handed, Fallon was rewarded for his stoicism with a dream split on the rail.