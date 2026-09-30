Arc de Triomphe tips: Sporting Life Podcast selections

We asked the Sporting Life Racing Podcast panel for their idea of the best bet in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

David Johnson - Kalpana The draw is going to be so significant and you can’t really be getting too involved until you know where you are. Of the last five runnings, 16 of the 20 horses that have made the first four have been drawn in single figures. On the proviso that Kalpana gets a single figure draw I’ll be backing her each-way and the lower the draw, the bigger the stake. She got a stones of a ride in the race last year, was much better than the result and we’ve seen her go on and be able to show that this year. I’m hoping she’s able to go there on Sunday and run really well because she’s just such a good advert for the sport. It would have been so easy to retire her last year as a Group One winner but they kept her in training, she’s enhanced that reputation as a five-year-old and has won the all-aged important Group One. If she gets the right kind of draw, she has that cruising speed to go wherever Colin Keane wants her to. If she’s low, she’ll hold that position on the inside, be able to quicken in the straight too. You’ll get four places on Sunday and if she’s drawn low she’s going to be a knocking bet. Click here to listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Graham Cunningham - Kalpana I’m going to agree with David. Even if she has a slightly high draw to overcome again, this time I think Kalpana will be switched inside and will run a belter. We know the King George form is good enough to put her right in the mix and somewhat drier ground than last year is a plus too. And I will put in a word for Meisho Tabaru from Japan at an enormous price. He’s five and had a few defeats here and there but has multiple Group One wins, is fresh from a career best Timeform performance of 124. He sneaks in six pounds or so off the top here but is a massive price and clearly in good form. It’s been the plan since the summer and he’s a really uncomplicated, strong galloper. I think he’ll get right on the speed, if he doesn’t lead he’ll be second or third and I think he’ll give a bold sight at a big, big price.

Thundering On is eased down after crossing the line in the Oaks