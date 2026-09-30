Arc de Triomphe tips: Sporting Life Podcast selections

We asked the Sporting Life Racing Podcast panel for their idea of the best bet in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
David Johnson - Kalpana
The draw is going to be so significant and you can’t really be getting too involved until you know where you are. Of the last five runnings, 16 of the 20 horses that have made the first four have been drawn in single figures. On the proviso that Kalpana gets a single figure draw I’ll be backing her each-way and the lower the draw, the bigger the stake.
She got a stones of a ride in the race last year, was much better than the result and we’ve seen her go on and be able to show that this year. I’m hoping she’s able to go there on Sunday and run really well because she’s just such a good advert for the sport. It would have been so easy to retire her last year as a Group One winner but they kept her in training, she’s enhanced that reputation as a five-year-old and has won the all-aged important Group One. If she gets the right kind of draw, she has that cruising speed to go wherever Colin Keane wants her to. If she’s low, she’ll hold that position on the inside, be able to quicken in the straight too.
You’ll get four places on Sunday and if she’s drawn low she’s going to be a knocking bet.
Click here to listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast
Graham Cunningham - Kalpana
I’m going to agree with David. Even if she has a slightly high draw to overcome again, this time I think Kalpana will be switched inside and will run a belter. We know the King George form is good enough to put her right in the mix and somewhat drier ground than last year is a plus too.
And I will put in a word for Meisho Tabaru from Japan at an enormous price. He’s five and had a few defeats here and there but has multiple Group One wins, is fresh from a career best Timeform performance of 124. He sneaks in six pounds or so off the top here but is a massive price and clearly in good form. It’s been the plan since the summer and he’s a really uncomplicated, strong galloper.
I think he’ll get right on the speed, if he doesn’t lead he’ll be second or third and I think he’ll give a bold sight at a big, big price.
Billy Nash - Thundering On
I will be slow to go against the favourite, Daryz. I think he’s the most likely winner but if I’m going to have a bet in the race I’ll go against the lads and think Thundering On will be the best of the Irish in this - 9/1 is a bit skimpy but she’s an each-way bet.
I think she has a real chance. People are crabbing her form, saying she hasn’t beaten much, but she’s a Classic winner, has only had one run at a mile-and-a-half and it was by far and away her best performance at Epsom. Maybe a little rain wouldn’t hurt her chance but I think like Kalpana she has a lot of the attributes you want in an Arc winner.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.