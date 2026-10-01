Arc de Triomphe tips: Is Daryz a bet at current odds?

Daryz bids to join an illustrious list of dual Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winners at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.
Francis-Henri Graffard’s star is 7/4 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet ahead of the unveiling of the draw on Thursday night and we asked our Sporting Life Racing Podcast team whether they were for or against him this time around.
David Johnson: “I don’t think it’s that deep a race, we haven’t really had a real outstanding three-year-old this year over middle-distances and you can see that in this field. But there are five or six in there that you’re looking at thinking well, yes, there’s no reason why they can’t win if things fall their way.
“Daryz is obviously the one to beat but 7/4 at the moment doesn’t float my boat."
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Graham Cunningham: “I agree. I wouldn’t backing him at 7/4 but I think he’d be a worthy, say, 9/4 favourite. He has two blips on his dancecard, both in Britain, at York last year and Royal Ascot this, and that’s a slight concern. I don’t think the forecast goodish ground is a worry, his trainer actually feels it’s a positive, and he’s probably, although you couldn’t say for absolutely certain, at a very similar level to this time last year.
“And do bear in mind that he and Minnie Hauk came well clear of a good field 12 months ago, both drawn low. I don’t think the runner-up is quite as good in 2026 as she was then but I suspect Daryz is and if he is then he has has a very good chance of joining a club that includes Alleged, Treve, Enable and a few others by becoming a double winner of the Arc."
Billy Nash: “My gut feeling is he will go back-to-back. He deserves to be favourite and unlike a lot of the opposition, and mostly the British and Irish-trained horses, I think this has been Plan A with Daryz all year round. They’ve been working back from Sunday like a lot of French trainers do.
“His whole season has been geared around this and while there was a bit of a blip in Britain, he bounced back in his trial race at Longchamp where he looked very good, albeit in a trial.
"The vibes recently have been very positive. The trainer came out the other day and said his last piece of work was really good and he’s not concerned about the ground. He looks to have everything in his favour to go back-to-back."
More on the 2026 Arc de Triomphe
- David Ord on Kalpana and the Juddmonte ties
- Ben Linfoot tackles the big Longchamp questions
- John Ingles backing title holder to double up
- Matt Brocklebank on the Longchamp undercard
- Simon Holt on why Maltese Cross is such an important runner
- Ian Ogg on the case for outsider Saddadd
- Who is the best bet in this year’s race?
- Tom Marquand feeling positive
- Colin Keane expects star mare to shine
- Arc de Triomphe preview podcast
- Arc odds from Sky Bet and Paddy Power
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