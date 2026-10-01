The official draw for the ParisLongchamp showpiece was made behind closed doors following final declarations on Thursday morning but wasn't announced until an evening ceremony in the French capital which featured a live audience including connections of some of the big-race runners.

All eyes were on Francis-Henri Graffard whose Daryz got the better of a memorable battle with Minnie Hauk 12 months ago and the now four-year-old son of Sea The Stars, who has been 7/4 favourite since sauntering to a prep-race win over Bay City Roller in the Prix Foy last month, was handed stall five.

Mickael Barzalona, rider of the 2025 hero Daryz said: "Five is a pretty good draw, especially when you look at how the good horses are spread out. I'm pretty confident."

His stablemate Varandir, winner of the Prix Niel, also fared well with stall four.

However, the big news landed at the later deadline well after the draw was announced, with Ryan Moore declared to ride Benvenuto Cellini from stall one after Diamond Necklace, much shorter of the pair in the antepost market, was given a relative shocker in stall 16. She will instead be partnered by Christophe Soumillon.

William Buick was a surprise booking for Aidan O'Brien's third contender, Minnie Hauk, who will break from gate 10.

Diamond Necklace wasn't the only well-credentialled overseas runner to be posted deep, with the William Haggas-trained colt Maltese Cross given stall 11. George Scott's Bay City Roller must defy stall 15.

Thundering On has a far more favourable-looking post position in three, those who have backed Kalpana certainly won't be dismayed by six, while Friendly Soul will break from one wider in seven. Roger Varian's Saddadd, a Group 1 winner in Germany when last seen, got stall nine.

Paddy Power reacted by clipping Kalpana a couple of points to 5/1 from 7/1, while Diamond Neckless was eased out to 10/1 from 7/1 on the back of the news.

Benvenuto Cellini was the major positive mover in the market and is into 12/1 having been 20s on Thursday morning.