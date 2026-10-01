The draw has been revealed for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with Ryan Moore confirmed for the ride on Benvenuto Cellini from stall one.
The official draw for the ParisLongchamp showpiece was made behind closed doors following final declarations on Thursday morning but wasn't announced until an evening ceremony in the French capital which featured a live audience including connections of some of the big-race runners.
All eyes were on Francis-Henri Graffard whose Daryz got the better of a memorable battle with Minnie Hauk 12 months ago and the now four-year-old son of Sea The Stars, who has been 7/4 favourite since sauntering to a prep-race win over Bay City Roller in the Prix Foy last month, was handed stall five.
Mickael Barzalona, rider of the 2025 hero Daryz said: "Five is a pretty good draw, especially when you look at how the good horses are spread out. I'm pretty confident."
His stablemate Varandir, winner of the Prix Niel, also fared well with stall four.
However, the big news landed at the later deadline well after the draw was announced, with Ryan Moore declared to ride Benvenuto Cellini from stall one after Diamond Necklace, much shorter of the pair in the antepost market, was given a relative shocker in stall 16. She will instead be partnered by Christophe Soumillon.
William Buick was a surprise booking for Aidan O'Brien's third contender, Minnie Hauk, who will break from gate 10.
Diamond Necklace wasn't the only well-credentialled overseas runner to be posted deep, with the William Haggas-trained colt Maltese Cross given stall 11. George Scott's Bay City Roller must defy stall 15.
Thundering On has a far more favourable-looking post position in three, those who have backed Kalpana certainly won't be dismayed by six, while Friendly Soul will break from one wider in seven. Roger Varian's Saddadd, a Group 1 winner in Germany when last seen, got stall nine.
Paddy Power reacted by clipping Kalpana a couple of points to 5/1 from 7/1, while Diamond Neckless was eased out to 10/1 from 7/1 on the back of the news.
Benvenuto Cellini was the major positive mover in the market and is into 12/1 having been 20s on Thursday morning.
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe - Paddy Power: 7/4 Daryz, 5/1 Kalpana, Maltese Cross, 8/1 Thundering On, 10/1 Diamond Necklace, Varandir, 12 Benvenuto Cellini, 20 Friendly Soul, Minnie Hauk, Saddadd, 25 Bay City Roller, 33 Meisho Tabaru, 66 Admire Terra, 100 Arrow Eagle, Bright Light, 150 Chestnut Rocket.
Arc de Triomphe draw in full
1. Benvenuto Cellini
2. Chestnut Rocket
3. Thundering On
4. Varandir
5. Daryz
6. Kalpana
7. Friendly Soul
8. Bright Light
9. Saddadd
10. Minnie Hauk
11. Maltese Cross
12. Admire Terra
13. Meisho Tabaru
14. Arrow Eagle
15. Bay City Roller
16. Diamond Necklace
More on the 2026 Arc de Triomphe
- David Ord on Kalpana and the Juddmonte ties
- Ben Linfoot tackles the big Longchamp questions
- John Ingles backing title holder to double up
- Matt Brocklebank on the Longchamp undercard
- Simon Holt on why Maltese Cross is such an important runner
- Ian Ogg on the case for outsider Saddadd
- Nick Doggett recalls Fallon scoring on Hurricane Run
- For or against hot favourite Daryz?
- Who is the best bet in this year’s race?
- Graffard: Daryz the best horse I’ve trained
- Aidan O’Brien on Ballydoyle trio
- Tom Marquand feeling positive
- Colin Keane expects star mare to shine
- Arc de Triomphe preview podcast
- Arc odds from Sky Bet and Paddy Power