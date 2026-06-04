Our form expert has three selections for Betfred Derby day at Epsom live on ITV Racing this Saturday.
The Verdict: Saturday June 6
1pt win Dream Composer in the 15:15 Epsom at 14/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt e.w. Christmas Day in the 16:00 Epsom at 20/1 (bet365, 1/5 1,2,3)
2pts win Hell Yeah He Did in the 16:40 Epsom at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Christmas looks a Derby gift
It looks a good renewal of the £2million Betfred Derby with loads of trial winners and triallists turning up as 14 colts get set to do battle around Epsom on the revamped card on Saturday.
As you would expect, Aidan O’Brien holds the key in pursuit of his 12th Derby win and his team of four include the favourite, Benvenuto Cellini, and third favourite, Pierre Bonnard.
With Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon on board the pair it’s little wonder those two are towards the top of the market, but I wouldn’t overlook O’Brien’s outsiders, Action and CHRISTMAS DAY.
I haven’t watched any of the trials and thought wow, there’s the Derby winner, it looks more open than that, and while punters have latched onto Benvenuto Cellini I’m not sure he wants this forecast rain on Saturday.
Weather forecasts are mixed, but there looks like being 5-7 millimetres of light, persistent rain on ground that has already had a good soaking this week and that’s not ideal for a horse who will be better the quicker the ground.
There could be a turn-up and while Item won the Dante Stakes in good style, he has only had the three career runs and I wouldn’t be surprised if the two that finished in behind him reverse that form over a mile and a half on Saturday.
Action looks the frontrunner in first-time cheekpieces, with Christmas Day likely to be ridden prominently as well by Ronan Whelan who stepped in to win a couple of Group 1s for O’Brien last autumn on Hawk Mountain and Precise.
He has picked up a nice ride here, too, as Christmas Day looked hugely improved when winning a Ballysax that has worked out well first time up this season, and I thought he shaped nicely at York when third in the Dante.
Ryan Moore brought him over to the stands' side as the front two home fought out the finish towards the middle of the track, but he stayed on well to fend off those around him and he will relish the step up in trip to 1m4f.
Being by Camelot out of a Sea The Stars mare, he wants a trip and he will love every drop of rain that falls on Saturday. I wasn’t surprised to see the support for him on Friday, but he still looks the each-way bet in the race at 14/1 and above.
The Verdict: Back CHRISTMAS DAY in the 16:00 Epsom
Dream bet in the Dash
The Betfred “Dash” Handicap is a great sight with 20 sprinters hurtling down the Epsom straight and cases can be made for many, but I can’t get away from the claims of 2024 hero DREAM COMPOSER.
Back then he was trained by James Evans and he won this race off a 5lb higher mark after a strong late run, while a 14-race losing streak that ended his stint with that trainer saw his handicap mark collapse from one in the mid-90s to one in the high-70s.
Tony Carroll looked just the man to revive his fortunes and that’s how it’s playing out, a win on stable debut at Ripon in April followed up by an unlucky-in-running defeat at Goodwood last time.
He did well to get as close as he did at Goodwood and it was hard evidence he looks well capable off a rating of 84 here, with the lightning pace on this track very much playing to his strengths.
The Verdict: Back DREAM COMPOSER in the 15:15 Epsom
Hell Yeah, let’s back Beckett
Finally, the race after the Derby is the Cherryfield (Croydon) Lester Piggott Handicap over 10 furlongs for three-year-olds and I like the look of HELL YEAH HE DID for Ralph Beckett here.
Beckett has an excellent record in these three-year-old handicaps at Epsom (nine from 34 at 26.47%) and he looks to have saved this son of Zarak for this on his first start of the season and first run since being gelded.
His Nottingham maiden win last October has worked out really well and suggests he’s well treated off a mark of 85, while he’s another for whom it’s a case of the more rain the better.
The Verdict: Back HELL YEAH HE DID in the 16:40 Epsom
Preview posted at 15:40 BST on 05/06/26
Betfred Derby previews and tips
- Betfred Derby: What the trainers say
- Timeform big-race preview and analysis
- Graham Cunningham's Epsom File
- Podcast Tips: Who will win the Derby?
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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