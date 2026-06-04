Christmas looks a Derby gift

It looks a good renewal of the £2million Betfred Derby with loads of trial winners and triallists turning up as 14 colts get set to do battle around Epsom on the revamped card on Saturday.

As you would expect, Aidan O’Brien holds the key in pursuit of his 12th Derby win and his team of four include the favourite, Benvenuto Cellini, and third favourite, Pierre Bonnard.

With Ryan Moore and Christophe Soumillon on board the pair it’s little wonder those two are towards the top of the market, but I wouldn’t overlook O’Brien’s outsiders, Action and CHRISTMAS DAY.

I haven’t watched any of the trials and thought wow, there’s the Derby winner, it looks more open than that, and while punters have latched onto Benvenuto Cellini I’m not sure he wants this forecast rain on Saturday.

Weather forecasts are mixed, but there looks like being 5-7 millimetres of light, persistent rain on ground that has already had a good soaking this week and that’s not ideal for a horse who will be better the quicker the ground.

There could be a turn-up and while Item won the Dante Stakes in good style, he has only had the three career runs and I wouldn’t be surprised if the two that finished in behind him reverse that form over a mile and a half on Saturday.

Action looks the frontrunner in first-time cheekpieces, with Christmas Day likely to be ridden prominently as well by Ronan Whelan who stepped in to win a couple of Group 1s for O’Brien last autumn on Hawk Mountain and Precise.

He has picked up a nice ride here, too, as Christmas Day looked hugely improved when winning a Ballysax that has worked out well first time up this season, and I thought he shaped nicely at York when third in the Dante.

Ryan Moore brought him over to the stands' side as the front two home fought out the finish towards the middle of the track, but he stayed on well to fend off those around him and he will relish the step up in trip to 1m4f.

Being by Camelot out of a Sea The Stars mare, he wants a trip and he will love every drop of rain that falls on Saturday. I wasn’t surprised to see the support for him on Friday, but he still looks the each-way bet in the race at 14/1 and above.

The Verdict: Back CHRISTMAS DAY in the 16:00 Epsom