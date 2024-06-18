Royal Ascot blog - follow the day five action, including the Wokingham Stakes

Follow the action on the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot, including an open renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Under the radar 1246: Karl Burke has reflected on his week and looked ahead to today with Bird on Sky. "It's been fantastic, two great results and third in the Britannia as well but there's been a few disappointments along the way. "Leovanni was very professional, great mind especially for a breeze-up filly, they can have a tough time preparing them for the breeze-ups. She's taken everything in her stride. Shareholder is a beautiful animal and came with a big reputation, hadn't had him very long before his debut and he did everything wrong but came out of it really well and took a big step forward which he showed here on Thursday. I think he's a little bit special but she's obviously very quick and talented."

"He's by American Pharoah who obviously got this sort of trip really well. He's out of quite a fast family, he travels strongly and I think he'll take a big step forwards from his debut second at Hamilton, beaten by a nice horse of Richard Fahey's. I like him a lot and I think if he relaxes early and gets a bit of cover, he'll come home strong. He's a talented horse and we'll see how good he is today."

"I think she's going in under the radar. She was fourth here last year in the Commonwealth against the colts, she was fourth here on Champions Day, she loves the track, fast ground won't be an issue to her and she's in great shape. She's come on a lot for her first run, I probably didn't have her as fit as I should have first time up, she's stepped forward in a good way from that and we'll make plenty of use of her. She's got a big long stride and she stays the trip well."

"The trip should be spot on. The Guineas was a bit of a disaster, everything went wrong. I'm concerned about stall 1, he's a horse that needs a bit of cover so Danny is going to have to be on his A-game to get that but he's a talented horse. He's got a lot to prove now and needs to run well today. He's also a little bit edgy in the stalls so I've got to have a word with the starters and hopefully he won't be in too long."

"He's a great horse, one of the yard's favourites, and has been around us for a while now. Ran a fantastic race at Newbury with the first time blinkers on. Sometimes he can be slow away and if he does that today I think it will be game over but he hit the gates really strong at Newbury and I think if he does that and gets away he'll run a big race."

Mullins only third 1225: It's not often you can rule Willie Mullins out of winning any contest but he's guaranteed to come back in third today as that's the carriage he's in before racing. 1st Carriage: The King; The Queen; HH Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani; The Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill 2nd Carriage: The Earl De La Warr; The Countess De La Warr; Mr. Wafic Saïd; Mrs. John Harrington 3rd Carriage: Mr. Willie Mullins; Mrs. Willie Mullins; Mr. Jamie Snowden; Mrs. Jamie Snowden 4th Carriage: Sir Michael Stevens; Lady Stevens; Mr. Dominic Spencer-Churchill; Mrs. Dominic Spencer Churchill In the actual racing he might have hoped for more than the one winner as he's had a few chances but he'll probably be content enough and without a runner today, he can put his feet up and enjoy the company and the action. Seeing Wafic Saïd's name on the carriage list brings back memories of his brilliant mare Bosra Sham who was brilliantly handled by Sir Henry Cecil. Take a quick nostalgia dive into some Royal Ascot memories with the video above.

Eavesy does it 1217: It was a good Friday for Tom Eaves with that performance from Inisherin and he seemed in relaxed mood today, nothing like a big winner to ease those nerves. "You try and run the race through your head going into the race and it all went quite smooth and he was impressive. He just backed up what he did at Haydock and he's very talented and he's got a very good mind to go with it. The race went to plan and I'm very pleased. "Washington Heights is coming here off the back of two good runs and I'm delighted the rain has stayed away. He's got plenty of speed, he's quite a simple race and we'll see how we go. It looks a wide open race and he comes here in good form, we're looking forward to it." Washington Heights goes in the Jubilee and the winner of that race is more than likely to go for the July Cup at Newmarket which is, of course, the intended target for Inisherin. I wonder who Eaves will ride if they both head there? Hmm

Moore the merrier 1203: The Retraining Of Racehorses charity will be cheering on Ryan Moore today as Ascot are donating £5,000 for every winner he rides at the meeting as part of their community and charity programme and he has another strong book of rides but it hasn't all gone his way this week. Moore kicks off with Bedtime Story in the Chesham, a race Aidan O'Brien has won on six occasions, including with a filly. She was the stable second string on debut but won tidily and is quite strong in the market at 13/8. Easier to back is Continuous in the Hardwicke Stakes and he featured among the market drifters. Clear on ratings and a Group 1 winner without a penalty in a Group 2 he's the one to beat but this is his first run of the season and although he may be ready to start off, it wouldn't be surprising if his team had still left something to work on with a long campaign ahead. The Betfair Ambassador did say as much in his column on their site, commenting 'it is his first run back and that is definitely something to bear in mind as he takes on race-fit, in-form rivals'. He teams up with Wizard Of Eye for Charlie Fellowes in the Jubilee Stakes; he has plenty to find but made a great start for his new yard when winning the Victoria Cup over seven furlongs. River Tiber has more obvious claims and is priced accordingly in the Jersey; he receives 3lbs from Haatem and doesn't have too much to find on their running in the Irish 2000 Guineas. It's market mover Harry Three for Clive Cox in the Wokingham before he signs off with the quirky (perhaps) Old Faithful in the Golden Gates.

Power packed 1140: Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield has been in touch with a betting update. “The two at the front of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee market, Believing and Mill Stream, both have plenty of supporters and we’re currently unable to separate them at 4/1," he reports. "But punters really are steaming into the former after George Boughey’s winner at the Royal extravaganza yesterday and they clearly believe that the extra furlong today will assist her in going closer than her fourth in the King Charles III on Tuesday.” 230 Bedtime Story 6/4 from 13/8 305 Missed The Cut 11/1 from 12/1 345 Believing 4/1 from 13/2; Mill Stream 4/1 from 9/2; Shouldvebeenaring 10/1 from 12/1 425 River Tiber 5/4 from 6/4 505 Dark Trooper 9/2 from 13/2 540 Approval 6/1 from 15/2

He's a monster 1124: Is it telling that when I hear the words Isle Of Jura I think of a single malt? It's probably a little early in the day to start on the whisky (in case the editor is reading) although Zoey Bird is interviewing a happy group of young people with pints in front of them; it could be non-alcoholic lager of course. Earlier she went down to the stables and spoke to Dave who rides Isle Of Jura every day. George Scott's four-year-old is on something of a roll and takes another step up in class in the Hardwicke Stakes. "He's very well. Excited to be here. He had a very successful spell in Bahrain and you never really know quite how that form holds up over here but he certainly backed it up at Goodwood in a Listed race and we're quietly confident of a good run today. "The way the weather has been over here......we were praying for some good weather so we'd have good, fast ground here which we have so everything is really in his favour today and we're looking forward to it. "He's very, very athletic for a horse of his size, he's just shy of 17 hands. He's very much a monster and to ride he's just an absolute gentleman, he's brilliant and I'm very lucky to be a part of it. "He's special to me and I hope he can prove to the public that he's very special too."

Royal Ascot takeaway 1106: "I really, really love eating Chinese food in the car." Those weren't words I expected to hear or a subject I ever expected to discuss - and we did - but they did crop up in the same conversation. Just like racing, it's a game of opinions. Fish and chips by the beach sure. So often it's raining on Albion's coastline and the car is the only sensible place to eat them before the batter gets even soggier but it had never crossed my mind to chew on a chow mein in the motor. Digressions aside, there is no shortage of opinions on our pages and if you're reading this, I'm sure you know where to find them all without any pointing. I'll throw in some nonsense of my own and try to bring you a range of views from elsewhere too in the hope of unearthing a winner or seven (yeah!).

Movers and drifters 1053: The bods on the telly have kindly put up the early movers and drifters and they are: Movers Drifters Motawhahij (230) 12/1 > 8/1 Pentle Bay 5/1 < 15/2 Candleford (305) 20/1 > 11/1 Continuous 13/8 < 2/1 Mitbaahy (345) 11/2 < 13/2 Pearls And Rubies (425) 50/1 > 14/1 Eben Shaddad 14/1 < 18/1 Harry Three (505) 16/1 > 8/1 [bah humbug] Saint Lawrence 10/1 < 25/1 Run For Oscar (615) 6/1 > 11/4 There's a story there with Pearls And Rubies, not a very good or interesting one, but I was talking to a friend last night and he was keen on her chance (he likes an outsider) and told me to look at her record on quick ground which is a decent two runs on good to firm and two second places. Those two runs saw her post her highest figures and include a second to Porta Fortuna in the Cheveley Park Stakes, form boosted twice yesterday by the winner and by Soprano in the Sandringham. The other run came on this day last year when she went down by a head in the Chesham. I was going to steal his work and put her up as an interesting 50/1 shot but that horse has well and truly bolted.

